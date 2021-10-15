The Canadian Vaping Association encourages smokers to join the community quitting challenge, Stoptober

Beamsville, ON, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stoptober is back to encourage smokers to quit. The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) encourages smokers to take part in the community quitting challenge and join the millions of others that have already quit. Whether one starts from the beginning of the 28 day challenge or part way through, each day without a cigarette increases the odds that a smoker will quit for good. When the challenge is completed, with 28 smoke free days, a smoker will be 5 times more likely to quit for good.

The Stoptober challenge was created by Public Health England, but many of the resources can be used by smokers around the world. “We also have a range of free support that can go direct to your phone, laptop or tablet via the Stoptober app, a daily email service or Facebook Messenger bot. The new Stoptober website also has advice and information on stop smoking services and quitting aids. Stoptober has helped lots of smokers quit for 28 days and beyond. So if you smoke, why not make this Stoptober the time you quit - for good,” said Dr. Gina Radford.

“While we know that quitting smoking is not easy, this Stoptober is a perfect time to try again. The best thing a smoker can do for their health is to stop smoking. There is more help and support available now than ever before,” added Dr. Radford. A smoker that quits will see health improvements up to 20 minutes after their last cigarette. Within a year breathing becomes easier and the risk of a heart attack will have halved compared to a smoker.

For smokers looking to quit, there are many quit products available. Among them are vape products, which have been found to be nearly twice as effective as other cessation products. Millions of former smokers globally credit their success quitting to nicotine vaping. The results experienced by vapers can be attributed to the customizability of the product, such as flavours and nicotine levels, as well as the support that is provided in specialty stores.

“One of the CVA’s stated goals is the creation of a smoke-free society. To accomplish this the CVA supports all cessation and harm reduction products. There is no wrong way to quit. The important thing is that we support smokers that are looking to quit regardless of the quit aid,” said Darryl Tempest, Executive Director of the CVA.

About the Canadian Vaping Association: The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) is a registered national, not-for-profit organization, established as the voice for the independent Canadian vaping industry.The CVA represents over 200 retail and online vaping businesses in Canada and has no funding or affiliation with tobacco companies or affiliates. The association is the primary liaison with the federal and provincial governments on all legislative and regulatory issues related to the independent vape industry.

Darryl Tempest The Canadian Vaping Association 6472741867 dtempest@thecva.org