The Capacity of the Navy's Shipyards
to Maintain Its Submarines
June 29, 2021
Presentation at the Annual Conference of the
Western Economic Association International
R. Derek Trunkey and Eric J. Labs
National Security Division
Material in this presentation comes from Congressional Budget Office, The Capacity of the Navy's Shipyards to Maintain Its Submarines (March 2021),
www.cbo.gov/publication/57026. For information about the conference, see https://tinyurl.com/9zehbej5.
Outline
-
Summary
-
Background
-
Maintenance Delays
-
CBO's Projections of Shipyard Capacity
-
Options to Reduce Delays
Delays at the shipyards adversely affect operational readiness.
Maintenance delays have idled expensive ships and their skilled crews and reduced the number of submarines that the Navy can put to sea.
