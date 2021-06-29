Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Capacity of the Navy's Shipyards to Maintain Its Submarines

06/29/2021 | 12:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Capacity of the Navy's Shipyards

to Maintain Its Submarines

June 29, 2021

Presentation at the Annual Conference of the

Western Economic Association International

R. Derek Trunkey and Eric J. Labs

National Security Division

Material in this presentation comes from Congressional Budget Office, The Capacity of the Navy's Shipyards to Maintain Its Submarines (March 2021),

www.cbo.gov/publication/57026. For information about the conference, see https://tinyurl.com/9zehbej5.

Outline

  • Summary
  • Background
  • Maintenance Delays
  • CBO's Projections of Shipyard Capacity
  • Options to Reduce Delays

Summary

Delays at the shipyards adversely affect operational readiness.

Maintenance delays have idled expensive ships and their skilled crews and reduced the number of submarines that the Navy can put to sea.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 16:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:23pMonetary sovereignty at risk in push for digital euro - French central banker
RE
12:22pVOLKSWAGEN  : Ohio can sue VW over emissions scandal, state's top court rules
RE
12:22pMusk ready to invest as much as $30 billion in Starlink
RE
12:22pTESLA  : Musk ready to invest as much as $30 billion in Starlink
RE
12:22pJERONIMO MARTINS SGPS S A  : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on Qualified Shareholding - BlackRock, Inc.
PU
12:22pALASKA AIRLINES  : launches new codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways
PR
12:20pThe Great Oregon Wine Co & Distillery's Duck Pond Awarded New, Natural Path Winemaking Certification from Third Party Organization the Clean Label Project™
BU
12:19pFREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS  : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) Investors
PR
12:19pMETALLOINVEST FINANCE DESIGNATED ACTIVITY  : Fitch upgrades Metalloinvest rating to Investment Grade
EQ
12:18pHELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S A  : Minutes - Formation of the Audit Committee in a Body
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : ANALYSIS: When do electric vehicles become cleaner than gasoline cars?
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Cathie Wood's ARK Invest files to offer a bitcoin ETF
3BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: TP ICAP to launch crypto trading platform with Fidelity, Standard Cha..
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Admiral, Barclays, Burberry, Rio Tinto, Tesla...
5AFRICA OIL CORP. : AFRICA OIL : Announces the Receipt of Prime Dividend and Provides Positive Egina Operationa..

HOT NEWS