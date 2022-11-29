The Caregiver's Lament: How to handle the costs of care

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - You might know P.J. Byrne
from the movies, most likely as one of the fast-living brokers
alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in "The Wolf of Wall Street."
But these days Byrne's most important role is closer to
home: that of son and caregiver.
His 79-year-old father has suffered from dementia for about
10 years, which currently requires 24/7 home care from not just
one but often two health aides. It adds up to about $200,000 a
year in costs for the family.
They have been able to shoulder the finances so far, thanks
to a combination of sources like savings, a pension, a long-term
care policy and sale of the family home.
But Byrne knows not everyone is so fortunate.
"For so many families going through this, sometimes the
money is just not there," Byrne said. "That to me is the
scariest thing, and it breaks my heart every day."
How can people of more limited means come up with such
massive financial resources?
"The blunt answer is that they can't," said Meredith
Stoddard, leader on the life events team for Boston-based money
managers Fidelity. "It's a big problem, which forces people out
of the workforce because they have no choice – and then they're
stuck."
Just consider some of these numbers, cited in the Aspen
Institute report on "The True Cost of Caregiving." Home health
aide: $52,620 annually. Assisted living facility: $48,612.
Private room in a nursing home: $102,204.
Those numbers are so huge that family members often have to
take on those tasks themselves. In fact, the United States has
53 million unpaid caregivers, according to a study by the
National Alliance for Caregiving and the AARP.
No wonder 62% of caregivers for loved ones with disabilities
or special needs report being overwhelmed by financial stress,
according to Fidelity.
This a complex national challenge, with no easy answers.
Some things to remember on this difficult journey:
TAP ANY AND ALL RESOURCES
In terms of governmental help for such families, the United
States is "not exactly known for being a leader in this area,"
deadpans Fidelity's Stoddard.
However, "programs do exist at the federal and state level
to help families and caregivers," said Dyvonne Body, author of
the Aspen Institute report. They include Medicaid and Medicare,
Supplemental Security Income and Social Security Disability
Insurance.
"It's a complicated patchwork of programs – some people
qualify and some don't, and qualifications can vary by state,"
Body explained.
Start your research with the National Institute on Aging,
Administration for Community Living and Social Security
Administration.
MAXIMIZE EMPLOYER BENEFITS
Leaving the workforce to care for a disabled relative may be
understandable and noble, but it can have huge financial
implications – cutting off an income, benefits and more.
Your first step? Tap into company benefits to see if you can
make it work while staying on the job. Those might include
flexible schedules or work-from-home arrangements; a "care
coordinator" who can help research and select the right care
options for your family; mental health and counseling resources
plus back-up care assistance for when the unexpected occurs.
"In our surveys, 46% of caregivers don't even think to ask
about benefits like that," said Fidelity's Stoddard.
PLAN, PLAN, PLAN
The best way to deal with potential caregiving costs is to
plan ahead. That means securing coverage like disability
insurance for yourself or family members – typically vastly
underutilized, since around one in four U.S. adults lives with a
disability, according to the CDC.
Long-term care insurance helps with issues like home
healthcare and nursing homes, with policy premiums generally
cheaper the earlier you secure coverage.
Fidelity offers a good roundup of caregiving issues and
resources to consider when planning this all out.
One bright spot is that the federal government has put
together a "National Strategy to Support Family Caregivers,"
which is in the public comment stage and could generate more
help for families in need.
Yet the harsh reality is that for families like P.J.
Byrne's, caring for a disabled relative is a lengthy and
wrenching process that can push you to your emotional and
financial limits.
"It's a slog, it's brutal, it's intense," Byrne said. "So
start with love, know that it's a marathon – and remember that
making a plan is such a critical part of it."
