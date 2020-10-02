Log in
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka Successfully Completes the Settlement of the Maturing International Sovereign Bond (ISB) of US Dollars 1 billion on Behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka

10/02/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Issued By Date

Press Release

Communications Department

02.10.2020

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka Successfully Completes the Settlement of the Maturing International Sovereign Bond (ISB) of US Dollars 1 billion on Behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka

On 02 October 2020, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka successfully completed the settlement of the maturing International Sovereign Bond (ISB) of US dollars 1 billion along with the due coupon payments, on behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka.

This settlement reconfirms the Government's unwavering commitment to honour its foreign labilities, thereby bolstering investor confidence and dispelling any concerns foreign investors may have in relation to the Government's ability and willingness to maintain its unblemished debt servicing record. The domestic foreign exchange market has already reacted positively to this settlement and other recent positive developments in the Sri Lankan economy. With the envisaged inflows to the domestic foreign exchange market supported by proactive measures taken by the Government and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, the market sentiment is expected to further strengthen in the period ahead.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 17:04:04 UTC
