The Central Government Debt and Guarantees monthly bulletin for November has been published

The central government debt[1] as at end-November 2021 amounted to BGN 32,526.0 million, increasing by BGN 1,396.1 million as compared to end-October 2021. Domestic debt amounted to BGN 8,887.6 million and external debt - to BGN 23,638.4 million.

At the end of the reporting period the central government debt/gross domestic product (GDP)[2] ratio was 25.3 %, with the share of domestic debt being 6.9 % and of external debt - 18.4 %. In the central government debt structure for November 2021, the share of domestic debt and of external debt was 27.3 % and 72.7 %, respectively.

As regards the debt structure by instruments, as of 30 November 2021 the main share continued to belong to bonds issued on international capital markets - 54.3 %, followed by government securities issued on the domestic market - 26.2 %, and government loans - 19.5 %. As regards the interest structure of debt, the trend for predominance of debt with fixed interest rate (98.3 %) was preserved; as regards the currency structure of debt, the debt instruments denominated in EUR and BGN continued to have a large relative share (99.8 %). As regards the maturity structure of debt by original maturity, the debt instruments with maturity of over 10 years have the largest share - 62.4 %, followed by those with maturity from 5 to 10 years - 28.9 %, and those with maturity from 1 year to 5 years - 8.6 %; those with maturity of up to one year have a minimum share of 0.04 %. As regards the structure by residual maturity, there is a balanced distribution of the forthcoming maturities - 8.5 % are the payments in the period up to 1 year, 35.7 % in the period from 1 year to 5 years, 31.8 % in the period from 5 to 10 years and 24.0 % in the period over 10 years.

As of 30 November 2021, the central government guaranteed debt was BGN 496.6 million. Domestic guarantees amounted to BGN 67.5 million and external guarantees - to BGN 429.0 million. The central government guaranteed debt/GDP ratio is 0.4 %.

According to the official register of government and government guaranteed debt, kept by the Ministry of Finance on the grounds of Article 38, paragraph 1 of the Government Debt Law, at end-November 2021 the government debt reached BGN 31,249.4 million, being 24.3 % of GDP. Domestic debt amounted to BGN 8,637.1 million and external debt - to BGN 22,612.2 million.

Government guaranteed debt in November 2021 amounted to EUR 1,899.8 million; domestic guarantees amounted to BGN 67.5 million, with the government guaranteed debt/ GDP ratio being 1.5 %.

The Bulletin is published in the Statistics Category/Central Government Debt and Guarantees Monthly Bulletin.

Note: In accordance with Article 36, para.3 of the Public Finance Law /in force from 01.01.2014

prom. SG, issue No 15 of 15.02.2013, amended SG No 95 of 8.12.2015; amended and supplemented, SG No SG No 43 of 7.06.2016, SG No 91 of 14.11.2017/, starting from June 2016, the Ministry of Finance publishes a Central Government Debt and Guarantees monthly bulletin. Information about the amount, structure and dynamics of the government and government guaranteed debt (undertaken under the procedure of the Government Debt Law), as published in the Government Debt bulletin until May 2016, is included in the attachment on page 11 of the new bulletin.

[1] Central government debt is the debt of the central government pursuant to Council Regulation (EC) No 479/2009 of 25/05/2009 on the application of the Protocol on the excessive deficit procedure annexed to the Treaty establishing the European Community. List of the entities which, in addition to public authorities and institutions, are included in the central government as per the European system of national and regional accounts in the Community (ЕСС 2010) as well as the Manual on government deficit and debt of Eurostat (the Commission) can be found HERE.

[2] Forecast data of the Ministry of Finance.