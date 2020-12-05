Log in
The Chairman of the Board of Directors inspects the implementation of the development project of Oil Clinic in Tripoli

12/05/2020 | 11:59am EST
On Saturday, December 5, 2020, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, accompanied by Ms. Amina Makaaf, the General Manager of the Oil Clinic, have undertaken an inspection visit to the Oil Clinic in Tripoli, to follow up on the implementation of the rehabilitation and development project, where the Chairman of the Board of Directors listened to full explanations by the management of the Clinic and the implementing company.

It is worth mentioning that the development project came to meet and improve the increased medical services of employees in the oil sector and their families, and to keep up with the development of global medical services.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 05 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2020 16:58:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
