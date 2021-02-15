Log in
News  >  Companies

The Chairman of the State Committee on Statistics visited the Syrdarya region in order to study the activities of territorial statistical offices

02/15/2021 | 12:09am EST
The Chairman of the State Committee on Statistics visited the Syrdarya region in order to study the activities of territorial statistical offices

On February 12 of this year, Chairman of the State Committee on Statistics Begalov Bakhodir Abdusalomovich visited the Syrdarya region to study the activities of territorial statistical offices.

After reviewing the activities of the departments of the regional statistics department, the Chairman of the State Committee on Statistics gave separate instructions to improve the efficiency of high-quality and timely reception of statistical reports '1-KB annual' - a report on the activities of microfirms and small enterprises for 2020, as well as '1-FX annual' - a report on the activities of farms for 2020. Moreover, relevant instructions were given for the timely and high-quality fulfillment of tasks determined by the decree of the head of state No. PP-4796 'On measures to further improve and develop the National System of Statistics of the Republic of Uzbekistan.'

The head of the State Committee on Statistics got acquainted with the preparation process for the population census in 2023, for a broad explanation of the importance of this event to our compatriots and gave instructions on the effective organization of propaganda work.

The issue of the formation of statistical indicators of the socio-economic state of the regions and cities of the Syrdarya region was also discussed. The data prepared by the statistics department of the Yangiyersky region were considered. The chairman of the committee gave the employees specific proposals on the aspects that should be paid attention to in the process of forming and analyzing the socio-economic indicators of the territory.

During his visit to the Syrdarya region, the Chairman of the State Committee on Statistics examined the central dehkan market in the city of Gulistan, in order to study the prices of certain types of food, talked with sellers and entrepreneurs.

In turn, the Chairman of the Committee presented to the staff of the price statistics department of the Syrdarya regional statistics department his proposals and recommendations on the use of tablets when generating data on the minimum and maximum prices for certain types of food products in the regional central dekhkan markets.

Source: The State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan on statistics

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 05:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
