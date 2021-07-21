The Change Company : Wins Best Leadership Team Award

The Change Company, America’s Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), is proud to announce that it won the Comparably Award for Best Leadership Team 2021.

“I’m thrilled that The Change Company’s employees recognize the strength, commitment, and passion of our leadership team. We are dedicated to our mission and passionate about the success of our employees. The Change Company’s mission – to bank the unbanked, fairly and responsibly – begins in our boardroom and on the executive team where minority leaders comprise two-thirds of our leadership,” said The Change Company Founder Steven Sugarman. “Our Leadership Team is committed to finding immediate solutions to end the persistent structural economic inequalities that continue to impact minority and lower income Americans – particularly with respect to homeownership.”

Comparably Awards were derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month period from June 30, 2020 through June 30, 2021. The Change Company’s employees provided 2,582 ratings and based on those ratings, Comparably found that employees at The Change Company are “very satisfied with their work experience” and rated The Change Company an “A+”.

Employees at The Change Company provided the following feedback to Comparably:

The Change Company was ranked #3 among small to midsized businesses in the category Best Leadership Team 2021, ranking at the top amongst the thousands of banking, fintech, and mortgage companies rated.

About The Change Company

The Change Company empowers homeowners, small businesses, and consumers to pursue their American dreams by bringing social and racial equity to banking and lending. The Change Company’s team has built businesses that have lent over $50 billion to over 250,000 borrowers and provided financial services to over two million Americans. For more information, visit us at http://www.ChangeLLC.com/.

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.

