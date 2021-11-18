The Chartis Center for Rural Health Celebrates Performance Leadership on National Rural Health Day

On National Rural Health Day, The Chartis Center for Rural Health today joined the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) in announcing the 2021 Performance Leadership Award recipients. Presented annually, this award program recognizes top quartile performance among rural hospitals in quality, outcomes or patient perspective.

“We are proud to mark this year’s National Rural Health Day by recognizing rural hospitals’ steadfast commitment to serving their communities and delivering high quality care,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “In the face of tremendous challenges, these top quartile performers continue to exemplify the power of rural and create a blueprint for excellence in quality, outcomes and patient perspectives.”

The Performance Leadership Awards utilize the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX®, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX data is trusted by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

The complete list of recipients is available for all three award categories (Quality, Outcomes and Patient Perspective) HERE.

About The Chartis Group

