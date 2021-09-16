The Chicago School of Professional Psychology forgives student debt

Los Angeles, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Los Angeles) Roughly 1,000 students at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology will have their tuition debt forgiven, thanks to the School Administration’s decision to use their funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

"This is a commitment to put our students first," said TCSPP President Michele Nealon. "We are committed to their success, and forgiving their debt gives them a path forward without the worry of financial burden."

The fund will pay off $3.5 million in student debt at the 40-year-old college with campuses in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Diego & Anaheim, Washington DC., and New Orleans.

Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year. The bill allotted $2.2 trillion for economic aid to the country, with $14 billion directed to higher education institutions.

A bout The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

Integrating theory with hands-on experience, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology provides education rooted in a commitment to innovation, service, and community for thousands of diverse students across the United States and globally. Founded in 1979, the nonprofit, regionally accredited university now features campuses in iconic locations across the country (Chicago, Southern California, Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Dallas) and online. To spark positive change in the world where it matters most, The Chicago School has continued to expand its educational offerings beyond the field of psychology to offer more than 30 degrees and certificates in the professional fields of health services, nursing, education, counseling, business, and more. Through its engaged professional model of education, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and an extensive network of domestic and international professional partnerships, The Chicago School’s students receive real-world training opportunities that reflect their future careers. The Chicago School is also a proud affiliate of TCS, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact. To learn more, visit www.thechicagoschool.edu.

Victor Abalos The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (213) 615-7270 vabalos@thechicagoschool.edu