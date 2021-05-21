The Chicago School's Dr. David Iwane Speaks on Executive Wellness Panel

Los Angeles, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Because executive wellness is often left out of the conversations about wellness in the workplace, Dr. David Iwane joined the May 19th Los Angeles Business Journal (LABJ) Executive Wellness Panel to advise leaders on the best ways to prioritize wellness during challenging times and beyond.

Dr. Iwane serves as The Chicago School of Professional Psychology’s Vice President of Human Resources and believes that leaders need to be reminded that taking care of their own wellness should be as much of a priority as ensuring their employees have effective wellness programs.

“Healthy executives are more attentive, less prone to burnout and more productive, and therefore contribute to more profitable companies,” Dr. Iwane explained. “Leaders must walk the walk, and model healthy behaviors in the workplace as we transition back after the pandemic.”

The panel of experts also included Jackie Keller, founding director of NutriFit, LLC; Dr. Christina Miller, President and CEO, Mental Health America Los Angeles; Denise Pines, Board of Directors, Federation of States Medical Boards; and Dr. Graham Tse, Chief Medical Officer, Memorial Care Miller Children & Women's Hospital Long Beach. The panelists covered mental health, concierge medicine, telehealth and ways organizations can improve work/life balance.

“Our communities have been through a tremendous amount of change over the last year, and it’s vital that we prioritize the mental health and wellness of our leaders, colleagues and all of our teams,” said Los Angeles Business Journal Publisher and CEO Josh Schimmels.

The focus on employee wellness has increased dramatically post-COVID, but who’s ensuring the wellness of company and organization executives, and what are the best ways to do that? The LABJ Executive Wellness Panel was initiated to help leaders answer those questions.

View the full presentation here.

