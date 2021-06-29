The Chopped Leaf invites you to savour summer

Oakville, ON, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The weather is heating up and The Chopped Leaf is ready to cool you down. Today, the brand announced the addition of two new limited-time salads and wraps to their menu. Focusing on fresh, quality ingredients that are paired perfectly with their exclusive signature dressings, these new chef-designed creations invite you to soak up and savour summer.

With record setting temperatures and a new season upon us, customers are looking for new, light and refreshing options they can enjoy in the sunshine. Hot temperatures and warm climates are known to suppress the appetite as a way to regulate the body temperature. People also naturally start to increase their water intake in order to stay hydrated. Drawing from this knowledge, bringing two fresh salads and wraps to their menu is a seamless fit for the season. Each of these dishes incorporates ingredients that their customers know and love, while introducing combinations the brand has never done before.

Chef Derek Easton, The Chopped Leaf’s Product and Development Manager, explains “the inspiration behind these dishes is simple: they are a combination of fan favourites and global trends. Utilizing fresh fruits and vinaigrettes in a salad as the months heat up, as well as incorporating plant-based protein are the two essential parts of each dish. These new menu items have been designed to help people feel fueled yet refreshed during the months when people tend to opt for lighter options.”

The Chopped Leaf launched their Summer Salad Naming Contest last month and gave customers the opportunity to submit their own creative entries for the chance to win a prize. This strategic move not only expanded the awareness of these new limited-time items coming to their menu, but engaged their audience and made them feel empowered.

Introducing The Chopped Leaf’s newest menu additions:

Meet Sun Goddess:

A fresh blend of chopped mix, tomatoes, crunchy cucumbers, carrots, green onions, crushed falafel, mozzarella and pita chips tossed in their savoury signature goddess dressing. It’s the fattoush salad, chop-style.

Meet Berry Breeze:

A sweet blend of spinach, cranberries, blueberries, pecans, red onions, feta, apples and pita chips, tossed in their fruit vinaigrette dressing.

