The Citizen Science Lab : Receives $250,000 Grant from Richard King Mellon Foundation

Grant is instrumental in creating new Hill District STEM laboratory for underserved communities in Pittsburgh

The Citizen Science Lab has been awarded a $250,000 grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation to expand its work in providing science, technology, engineering and math programs to youth and their families in Pittsburgh. A critical component to the creation of a new STEM laboratory located within the Hill District, the funding will play a key role during presentations and negotiations with Hill District stakeholders and community partners to acquire the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Reading Center located on 636 Herron Avenue. The funding will be used for geological surveys, feasibility studies, as well as architectural plans and designs for the new space.

“The Richard King Mellon Foundation has been a supporter of The Citizen Science Lab since 2017. This long-standing partnership has been critical to reaching students regardless of income, resources, race, academic performance, and most recently due to COVID-19, geographical location,” said President and CEO, Dr. Andre Samuel. “The work and impact made by The Citizen Science Lab would not be possible without this partnership. The Richard King Mellon Foundation has been a steadfast supporter of work they find highly meaningful, and it is an honor to partner with them to create a more equitable city and nation.”

Grant funding provides resources that will allow this project to be molded by input from residents, bringing them even closer to ensuring that The Citizen Science Lab continues to be an anchor institution for STEM enrichment in the Hill District. The Citizen Science Lab offers unique programs in biology, science, physics, and chemistry, but plans on expanding their resources by adding aerial drone programs in alignment with NASA objectives as well as an innovative greenhouse and chicken coop. Through these expansions, The Citizen Science Lab plans to implement food science apprenticeships and distribute freshly grown produce and eggs to residents.

About The Citizen Science Lab

Founded in 2015, The Citizen Science Lab is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has become a city leader in providing interactive STEM programming for the residents of Pittsburgh. Located in the Hill District neighborhood and South Hills region, The Citizen Science Lab provides an accessible space to connect young people with opportunities to increase STEM knowledge, academic achievement, and self-confidence. It incorporates state-of-the-art laboratories that provide hands-on exposure to life science, biomedical, robotics, and biotechnology education for students, teachers, biomedical startups, and adults. The Citizen Science Lab has served over 4,000 students from communities including, but not limited to, the Hill District, Homewood, The North Side, Penn Hills, Peters Township, and Upper St. Clair.

