Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The City of Qingdao: Second Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference Opens in Qingdao

10/19/2021 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jointly sponsored by the National Energy Administration of China and the People’s Government of Shandong Province, the Second Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference, themed “Join Hands towards a Greener and More Inclusive Energy Future”, opened at Qingdao International Convention Center, Qingdao on October 18.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019006079/en/

Qingdao International Convention Center, where the Second Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference is underway (Photo: Business Wire)

Qingdao International Convention Center, where the Second Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference is underway (Photo: Business Wire)

At the event, the “Qingdao Initiative for Belt and Road Green Energy Cooperation” was launched.

The Initiative specifies the role of wind, solar, hydro, biomass, nuclear and other forms of green energy for the implementation of the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development of the United Nations, underlining that green energy is becoming an important driver for global economic development and will bring unprecedented opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation among countries.

The Initiative embraces the “common but differentiated responsibilities (CBDR)” principle, calling to respect the right of each country to choose its own path for energy transition. It emphasizes the necessity of increased support for developing countries in terms of funds, technology and capacity building for more balanced and expanded development of green energy.

The Initiative calls for joint actions to support green and low-carbon energy development in developing countries. Specific tasks include setting more ambitious green energy development plans and goals, improving the reliability and resilience of green energy supply, and creating a more attractive environment for investment in green energy.

Website: http://www.qingdaochina.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/qingdaocity

Twitter: https://twitter.com/loveqingdao


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:01pFHLBank San Francisco Awards $325,000 in Grants for Economic Development, Pandemic Recovery in Arizona
GL
02:01pFHLBank San Francisco Awards $175,000 in Grants for Pandemic Recovery, Economic Development in Nevada
GL
02:01pFHLBank San Francisco Awards $1 Million in Grants for Economic Development, Pandemic Recovery in California
GL
02:01pFHLBank San Francisco Awards $1 Million in Grants for Economic Development, Pandemic Recovery in California
GL
02:01pFHLBank San Francisco Awards $1.5 Million in Grants for Economic Development, Pandemic Recovery
GL
02:01pCREDO AI : Emerges from Stealth to Help Organizations Build Ethical AI
PR
02:01pDELTA 10 THC : Fresh Bros Announces How This Newly Discovered Cannabinoid Compares to Others on the Market
GL
02:01pDELTA 10 THC : Fresh Bros Announces How This Newly Discovered Cannabinoid Compares to Others on the Market
GL
02:01pHealthEdge Software to Acquire Digital Engagement Leader Wellframe
BU
02:01pSpigen Unveils a Pixel-Perfect Collection for the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande shelves stake sale, Kaisa clattered by downgrade
2'Green is good' says UK's Johnson, wooing Wall Street dollars
3CM com N : CM.com Continues Strong Growth with 54% Core Revenue and 78%..
4Applus Services S A : Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Applus+ IDIADA to..
5Danone : warns of growing cost pressures into 2022

HOT NEWS