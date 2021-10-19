The City of Qingdao: Second Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference Opens in Qingdao

Jointly sponsored by the National Energy Administration of China and the People’s Government of Shandong Province, the Second Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference, themed “Join Hands towards a Greener and More Inclusive Energy Future”, opened at Qingdao International Convention Center, Qingdao on October 18.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019006079/en/

Qingdao International Convention Center, where the Second Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference is underway (Photo: Business Wire)

At the event, the “Qingdao Initiative for Belt and Road Green Energy Cooperation” was launched.

The Initiative specifies the role of wind, solar, hydro, biomass, nuclear and other forms of green energy for the implementation of the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development of the United Nations, underlining that green energy is becoming an important driver for global economic development and will bring unprecedented opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation among countries.

The Initiative embraces the “common but differentiated responsibilities (CBDR)” principle, calling to respect the right of each country to choose its own path for energy transition. It emphasizes the necessity of increased support for developing countries in terms of funds, technology and capacity building for more balanced and expanded development of green energy.

The Initiative calls for joint actions to support green and low-carbon energy development in developing countries. Specific tasks include setting more ambitious green energy development plans and goals, improving the reliability and resilience of green energy supply, and creating a more attractive environment for investment in green energy.

Website: http://www.qingdaochina.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/qingdaocity

Twitter: https://twitter.com/loveqingdao

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019006079/en/