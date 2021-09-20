Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Climate Deserves Better than 12%: New Study Highlights the Greenwashing of Climate Investing

09/20/2021 | 12:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release - London, Nice, Paris, Singapore, September 20, 2021

The Climate Deserves Better than 12%
New Study Highlights the Greenwashing of Climate Investing

EDHEC-Scientific Beta research chair publication poses the question of whether investors are doing good or feeling good

Produced as part of the EDHEC-Scientific Beta “Advanced ESG and Climate Investing” research chair, a new study entitled “Doing Good or Feeling Good? Detecting Greenwashing in Climate Investing” shows that traditional climate investing strategies do not live up to the promises of their promoters.

Among the key take-aways from the study:

  • Even though investors and managers communicate extensively on the use of climate data to construct their portfolios, this data represents at most 12% of the determinants of portfolio stock weights on average. This low percentage very clearly means that the construction of climate indices remains essentially guided by purely financial considerations.
  • To tackle this inconsistency between the stated climate objective and the reality of their investments, the authors suggest that when climate considerations represent less than 50% of the determinants of the weight of the stocks in a portfolio, then this portfolio should be considered to be at significant risk of greenwashing and should not be permitted to claim that it is climate-friendly or aligned with net-zero ambitions.
  • The lack of consistency between the evolution of companies’ climate performance and their weights in green portfolios has very negative consequences for the impact of investor engagement on these same companies, and especially on their positive response to the request for a climate alignment plan. As such, we observe that the stylised strategies that represent the vast majority of transition or alignment benchmark offerings see the weight of a highly significant percentage (35% on average) of climate deteriorators (i.e., companies whose climate performance deteriorates) increase over time. This inconsistency between companies’ climate performance and weights in investors’ portfolios removes any credibility from the engagement actions that investors conduct with these same companies.
  • It must be recognised that portfolio decarbonisation objectives are often achieved by implementing sector greenwashing. Climate strategies and benchmarks may exhibit strong sector deviations by organising their decarbonisation through a reduction in the capital allocation to sectors with strong climate intensity. An under-representation of sectors that are key not only for growth but also for energy transition would be particularly problematic. Since considerable investment is necessary to ensure electrification of the economy and decarbonisation of electricity, underfunding of this sector in climate-aligned benchmarks, which can correspond to a reduction in capital allocation of up to 91%, would constitute the most dangerous form of portfolio greenwashing.

All popular climate-aligned indices and funds are exposed to this greenwashing risk and unfortunately the recent EU regulation on Paris-Aligned Benchmarks does not protect against this risk. On the basis of these findings, the authors encourage both investors and regulators to reconsider the investment standards and practices in the area of climate alignment.

This study is being presented at two webinars at 10am and 5pm CEST on Tuesday, September 21. To register for one of these webinars, please click on one of the links below:

The morning session (10am CEST)

The afternoon session (5pm CEST)

About EDHEC Business School:
Founded in 1906, EDHEC is now one of Europe’s top 15 business schools. Based in Lille, Nice, Paris, London and Singapore, and counting over 90 nationalities on its campuses, EDHEC is a fully international school directly connected to the business world. With over 40,000 graduates in 120 countries, it trains committed managers capable of dealing with the challenges of a fast-evolving world. Harnessing its core values of excellence, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, EDHEC has developed a strategic model founded on research of true practical use to society, businesses and students, and which is particularly evident in the work of EDHEC-Risk Institute and Scientific Beta. The School functions as a genuine laboratory of ideas and plays a pioneering role in the field of digital education via EDHEC Online, the first fully online degree-level training platform. These various components make EDHEC a centre of knowledge, experience and diversity, geared to preparing new generations of managers to excel in a world subject to transformational change.

EDHEC in figures: 8,600 students in academic education, 19 degree programmes ranging from bachelor to PhD level, 184 professors and researchers, 11 specialist research centres.

For more information: www.edhec.edu


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:42pPEUGEOT INVEST : Strong growth in NAV to 227.4 per share and sustained activity
PU
12:42pPARSONS : Selects ISC For Next Generation Imaging Unattended Ground Sensors
PU
12:42pRELAY MEDICAL : Announces Results of Special Meeting; Name Change Approved
PU
12:42pPAYPAL : Digital Financial Solutions for Climate Resilience
PU
12:42pNU SKIN ENTERPRISES : Honors Emmy Awards Nominees with ageLOC LumiSpa
PU
12:42pBAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : Kayla Ladabour-Tracy Joins Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as Branch Relationship Manager for Waterville Location
PU
12:42pTHERACLION : FDA approves the 1st trial with Theraclion's vein therapy in the US
PU
12:41pSummer Closes Out Strong for Used Trucks, J.D. Power Finds
BU
12:40pCHINA EVERGRANDE : Bitcoin, ether slump as market selloff widens
RE
12:40pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds ICBK, STMP, SC, and WBT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande contagion concerns rile global markets
2Eurostoxx 50 : European shares slide as China Evergrande's troubles cas..
3Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4China to Wall Street: regulatory crackdown not aimed at restricting pri..
5Fed to reveal new projections with investors on alert for rate liftoff ..

HOT NEWS