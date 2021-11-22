The Climate Is Right to Assess Brewery Natural Gas Efficiencies

With volatile price and supply of natural gas, now is a great time to consider brewery efficiencies; the BA Sustainability Subcommittee shares their recommendations for reducing energy usage and saving money.
Members Only Content
Get access to this article, and every article, the BA forum, and every technical resource with a Brewers Association membership.
Log In
Not a Member? Join Now
Disclaimer
Brewers Association published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 22:17:38 UTC.