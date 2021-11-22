The Climate Is Right to Assess Brewery Natural Gas Efficiencies

With volatile price and supply of natural gas, now is a great time to consider brewery efficiencies; the BA Sustainability Subcommittee shares their recommendations for reducing energy usage and saving money.

Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Brewers Association published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 22:17:38 UTC.