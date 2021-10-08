The College for Creative Studies Celebrates Record Enrollment

Detroit, Michigan, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The College for Creative Studies (CCS) is pleased to announce it has achieved its highest total enrollment in the College’s 115 year history, exceeding enrollment goals for fall 2021. The College has enrolled a total of 1,493 students, a 3.54% increase from 2020, based on a number of factors.

Increased retention has played a large part in the enrollment success of this year. CCS’s undergraduate student body saw a 5% increase in its retention, evidence that many of the students came back to CCS confident and ready to complete their studies.

Other factors include growing enrollment in CCS’s Graduate Programs, a 200% increase in study abroad students and students resuming their studies after taking a break due to the pandemic. In addition, CCS increased dual enrollment of high school students by 95%.

The College also attracted more students from out of state and saw growth in the number of students living on campus as well as an increasingly diverse student body.

"Our trend in enrollment points to the strength and successes of the College for Creative Studies’ curriculum, facilities, faculty, career placement and overall reputation as well as the current pandemic conditions. This fall we have welcomed exceptional students from all over the nation and world who seek to be creative changemakers," said President Don Tuski.

For the 21-22 academic year, CCS has instituted a vaccine and mask mandate for students, faculty and staff, and is maintaining other safe practices to deter the spread of COVID-19.

CCS continues to be one of the highest performing private colleges of art and design in the world, placing its graduates in high-ranking positions worldwide. More than 500 companies came to CCS to recruit in the last three years, 150 of them international. All of this contributes to the College’s success in its enrollment.





About The College for Creative Studies

Located in the heart of Detroit, the College for Creative Studies (CCS) is a world-class institution that educates artists and designers to be leaders in the creative professions. A private, fully accredited college, CCS enrolls more than 1,400 students pursuing Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Master of Arts (MA) and Master of Fine Arts (MFA) degrees.





Students in the BFA program can major in Advertising Design, Art Practice, Communication Design, Craft and Material Studies, Entertainment Arts, Fashion Design, Illustration, Interior Design, Photography, Product Design and Transportation Design, in addition to a dual major Art Education program. Students in the graduate program can major in Art Education, Color and Materials Design, Design for Climate Action, Motion Design,Transportation Design and User Experience Design.

Attachment

Kate Lees The College for Creative Studies 3136647919 klees@collegeforcreativestudies.edu