The Commodore Collection : Offers Hotel and Travel Investment Opportunity in the South-Central United States

04/19/2021 | 03:33pm EDT
Hoping to capitalize on the new opportunity for individuals to own shares in hotels, Dallas-based hotel start-up, The Commodore Collection, wants to win over investors through their unique offering.

The company and its innovative vision was conceived by Dallas private equity executives, Eric Bergin and Chris Biesanz, who currently manage 3E Management, LLC and its affiliate companies, Top Shelf Models and Top Shelf Academy.

Their primary goal for The Commodore Collection is to combine the benefits of investing and traveling. By compensating investors through yearly credits, cashflow shares, and VIP perks, they hope to create a rewarding experience and become a valuable addition to investment portfolios.

“We think the hospitality industry, as well as commercial real estate as a whole, needs to be overhauled,” says Bergin. “We want to bring the opportunity to be a part of this industry to the crowd.”

Bergin ensures that investors will receive annual, renewing credits plus their share of cash flow. There will be a sufficient percentage of rooms set aside specifically for the investors to use their annual credits.

Most crowdfunding companies require investments upward of $2,000, while the minimum buy-in for The Commodore Collection is reasonably priced at $250. In addition, investors will receive one-third of their investment back in annual recurring credits that may be redeemed at any of their hotel locations. To learn more about the different investment tiers and reward system, please visit their website. They are currently taking investment reservations now through their WeFunder portal.

With properties planned for an array of cities in the South-Central U.S., such as Austin and New Orleans, investors will have the convenience of choice in where they use their credits. In many of these hotels, the company plans to convert the top floors into a club lounge and upgraded rooms.

“Our goal is not to just become another traditional chain, but rather to give our guests a unique experience. Some ideas include bringing in local artists to paint murals within the hotel and having restaurants inspired by local cuisine,” says Biesanz.

If you are interested in joining the Commodore Community and investing in the hotel industry, visit their WeFunder or website to sign up for their newsletter and get updates on their progress.


© Business Wire 2021
