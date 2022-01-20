The Company is New to Dallas, but the Founder is Not: Glenn Gehan Launches DFW Division of GFO Home

Team of real estate veterans sees massive success in company’s first year

The name Gehan is a very familiar one in Dallas. Glenn Gehan co-founded Gehan Homes, now the ninth largest private homebuilder in the United States, with his father and brothers in 1991. In 2018 Gehan launched GFO Home in Austin, and has now expanded the company into Dallas, where they are already seeing massive demand and success.

As a fourth-generation homebuilder with deep roots in the city, expanding his new company to Dallas was always the plan, Gehan says.

“The residential market is strong in Dallas, with the second-highest number of people moving here compared to all U.S. metro regions. We specifically target the move-up homebuyer, and we’ve had tremendous success; far more than even our most optimistic expectations,” Gehan says.

GFO Home’s leadership team has together built more than 25,000 homes over two decades and all of that experience went into creating a new and different company, launched in the hottest real estate market in the U.S.

The company builds high-end, architect-designed homes aimed at the move-up homebuyer market. GFO Home houses tend to be the highest quality in every community they’re in, on larger than average homesites and with better designs, elevations, and standard features than their competitors.

In Dallas, GFO has 54 homes under construction, with 19 ready for quick-move in, in six communities and the company is in negotiations with eight additional communities. GFO just opened new model homes in Inspiration, an award-winning master-planned community in Wylie; and in Lakeview Downs, featuring one-acre homesites in the Highland Park peninsula on Lavon Lake. A model in the Woodbridge community will open this quarter as well.

As a corporate citizen, GFO is already giving back to the DFW area in a big way, investing a total of $80,000 in the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, which improves the lives of abused children; and Genesis Women’s Shelter, which provides shelter and support for women who have experienced domestic violence.

GFO’s future plans include expansion into Houston, and eventually other large cities in Texas.

GFO Home builds high-end modern homes in Dallas and Austin. The company was founded by Glenn Gehan in 2018 following the sale of Gehan Homes, the ninth largest private homebuilder in the United States. Gehan and his leadership team have collectively built more than 25,000 homes in two decades. GFO quickly became the fastest-growing homebuilder in Austin and is now building homes in six communities in Dallas. The company gives back to its communities and is a major donor to local charities in both cities.

