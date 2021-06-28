Log in
The Concerned Shareholders of Fancamp Provide Update to Shareholders

06/28/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2021) - Incumbent director of Fancamp Exploration Ltd. ("Fancamp" or the "Company"), Dr. Peter H. Smith, who, together with joint actors James Hunter and his affiliates, Mark Fekete and Heather Hannan, (the "Concerned Shareholders") hold in aggregate, directly and indirectly an aggregate of 22,285,597 shares, representing approximately 12.63% of Fancamp's issued and outstanding common shares, want to keep shareholders apprised of what has transpired since the entrenched board and management suddenly adjourned the long-awaited annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") originally scheduled for Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

During the last seven days, the Concerned Shareholders have reached an understanding with Fancamp and established an agreed upon timeline of July 15 and 16 for the hearing by the court of a petition addressing various matters relating to the conduct of the AGM, to ensure that the shareholders of Fancamp have a fair, timely and transparent AGM. We intend to implore the court to enforce a meeting on July 26, 2021, which maintains the record date of May 28, 2021. All to say, we want to encourage shareholders to continue submitting their GREEN proxies.

We totally understand the frustration and utter outrage each of you must be feeling with this drawn-out matter. It unfortunately goes to show the great lengths the entrenched board and management are willing to pursue to try to stop your voice from being heard, as they are more interested in denying shareholders a fair and timely AGM to avoid accountability for their arrogant, greedy, value destroying actions.

In contrast, the Concerned Shareholders want you to know we hear you loud and clear. Your overwhelming vote support to date, for the Concerned Shareholders Nominees, sends a strong message to the entrenched board and management that the time for change is now. The days of enriching themselves, by negotiating transactions in bad faith, at the expense of shareholders best interests are over. Once successful, the Concerned Shareholders Nominees will refuse to close the transaction with ScoZinc Mining Ltd., clean up the mess made by the disgraced board and management and act as proper stewards of YOUR investment to ultimately increase shareholder value and wealth.

Shareholders are urged to stop the entrenched board and management from further entrenching themselves and destroying shareholder value, by continuing to vote the GREEN form of proxy.

The Concerned Shareholders would like to thank the true owners of Fancamp for their tremendous support to date, we are confident that better days are imminently ahead. We will continue to keep you updated as progress is made.

Advisors

Farris LLP are acting as legal advisors to Dr. Peter Smith and Gryphon Advisors Inc., are acting as their strategic shareholder communications and proxy advisor. Gryphon's responsibility will include providing strategic advice and advising the Concerned Shareholders with respect to the Meeting and proxy protocol.

The registered address of Fancamp is located at 3200 - 650 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 4P7. The mailing and head office address of Fancamp is 7290 Gray Avenue, Burnaby, British Columbia V5J 3Z2. A copy of this press release may be obtained on Fancamp's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For more information regarding the Concerned Shareholders' position please contact:
Gryphon Advisors Inc.
Tel: 1-833-461-3651
Email: inquiries@gryphonadvisors.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88944


© Newsfilecorp 2021
