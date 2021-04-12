The Conscious Collection Virtual Fine Wine & Spirits Auction, Sponsored by Southern Glazer's and Wine Spectator, Raises More Than $1.6 Million for Small Hospitality Businesses

Auction Hosted by Guy Fieri, Dave Portnoy, and Antonio Galloni and Held by Zachys Benefitted The Barstool Fund

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that The Conscious Collection: A Virtual Fine Wine & Spirits Auction, featuring Guy Fieri, Dave Portnoy, and Antonio Galloni, and sponsored by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits and Wine Spectator Magazine – the largest circulated wine magazine in the world – has raised more than $1.6 million for hospitality businesses in the U.S. The auction, held by Zachys, the number wine auction house and retailer in the world, offered insider experiences with celebrity influencers along with a unique selection of rare wines, high-end spirits, and luxury goods. The event was live-streamed on Friday, April 9and benefitted The Barstool Fund. The Fund has earmarked contributions for hospitality businesses such as restaurants and bars that have faced the brunt of local safety and health restrictions and closure orders during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Conscious Collection was kickstarted in early March with a generous $100,000 donation from The Wine Spectator Scholarship Foundation.

The auction was hosted by chef, restaurateur, best-selling author and Emmy Award-winning television personality Guy Fieri; Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy; and Antonio Galloni, Founder of Vinous. Making the auction possible was Zachys, the world’s premier wine auction house and purveyor of fine and rare wines. Jeff Zacharia, President of Zachys, served as the event’s head auctioneer and Charles Antin, Zachys’ Head of Auction Sales, also served as an auctioneer throughout the live event. Zachys did not charge a buyer’s premium on any lots featured in The Conscious Collection.

Mel Dick, President Wine Division and Senior Vice President of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits; Marvin Shanken, editor and publisher of Wine Spectator; Antonio Galloni and Jeff Zacharia were all instrumental in securing the extraordinary lots for The Conscious Collection.

The auction secured more than 2,900 unique bids for more than 100 one-of-a-kind lots. Some of the most notable winning bids included:

“This has been one of the most unique and exciting charity auctions we’ve had the pleasure of working on,” said Jeff Zacharia. “We were thrilled to be able to bring our industry experience and relationships to the table for such a meaningful and worthy cause.”

“As a leader in the hospitality industry, we have a responsibility to give back to members of our industry who have always been there for us,” said Wayne E. Chaplin, Chief Executive Officer, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve been involved in numerous initiatives to raise funds and support hospitality industry employees who’ve suffered inordinate hardship, and my wife Arlene was the one who suggested this auction. It’s a long road to recovery, and The Conscious Collection auction simply became one more opportunity for us to raise awareness of the challenges that restaurants and bars continue to face and to help provide critical financial support to small businesses that are still struggling to survive. We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.”

“The generosity we’ve seen from wineries, distillers and celebrities who’ve contributed incredible products and experiences for this auction is like nothing I’ve witnessed in my career,” commented Mel Dick, President Wine Division and Senior Vice President of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. “Every person and partner we called upon for help said yes, without hesitation. I’m very proud to be part of this initiative where so many in the industry have stepped up to help those in need.”

