The Consumer Price Index During, August, 08/2021

Palestinian Central Bureau of
Statistics (PCBS)
Increase in the Consumer Price Index
CPI during August, 08/2021
The overall CPI for Palestine during August 2021 Recorded an increase by 0.29% compared with July 2021 (by 0.59% in Gaza Strip, by 0.23% in the West Bank**, and by 0.15% in Jerusalem J1*).
The changes in Palestinian CPI for August 2021 were traced back to changes in prices of the following expenditure sub groups compared with previous month:
|
Sub Groups
|
Percent Change
|
|
|
Fresh Vegetables
|
+ 16.83%
|
|
|
Potatoes and other Tubers
|
+ 9.20%
|
|
|
Liquid Fuel for Car "Diesel"
|
+ 3.85%
|
|
|
Eggs
|
+ 3.65%
|
|
|
Dried Vegetables
|
+ 2.47%
|
|
|
Vegetable Oil
|
+ 2.25%
|
Liquid Fuel for Car "Petrol"
|
+ 1.49%
|
|
|
Fresh Chicken
|
- 4.37%
|
|
|
Fresh Fruit
|
- 1.14%
|
|
|
Gas
|
- 0.53%
|
|
Notice for Users:
-
Due to COVID-19 pandemic and inability to conduct face-to-face interview, data for Consumer Price Index has been collected using mobile phones, in all of the Palestinian Governorates' interviews.
Notes:
*Data represent those parts of Jerusalem, which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.
**Data exclude those parts of Jerusalem, which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.
