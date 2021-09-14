Log in
The Consumer Price Index During, August, 08/2021

09/14/2021 | 03:12am EDT
State of Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau

of Statistics

Published on: 14/09/2021

Palestinian Central Bureau of

Statistics (PCBS)

Increase in the Consumer Price Index

CPI during August, 08/2021

The overall CPI for Palestine during August 2021 Recorded an increase by 0.29% compared with July 2021 (by 0.59% in Gaza Strip, by 0.23% in the West Bank**, and by 0.15% in Jerusalem J1*).

The changes in Palestinian CPI for August 2021 were traced back to changes in prices of the following expenditure sub groups compared with previous month:

Sub Groups

Percent Change

Fresh Vegetables

+ 16.83%

Potatoes and other Tubers

+ 9.20%

Liquid Fuel for Car "Diesel"

+ 3.85%

Eggs

+ 3.65%

Dried Vegetables

+ 2.47%

Vegetable Oil

+ 2.25%

Liquid Fuel for Car "Petrol"

+ 1.49%

Fresh Chicken

- 4.37%

Fresh Fruit

- 1.14%

Gas

- 0.53%

Notice for Users:

  • Due to COVID-19 pandemic and inability to conduct face-to-face interview, data for Consumer Price Index has been collected using mobile phones, in all of the Palestinian Governorates' interviews.

Notes:

*Data represent those parts of Jerusalem, which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.

**Data exclude those parts of Jerusalem, which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.

Please note that the press release in English is brief compared to the Arabic version

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah P6028179, Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free.: 1800300300

E-Mail diwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Web-Site:http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

The Palestinian CPI during August 2021 increased by 2.55% compared with August 2020 (by 2.64% in Gaza Strip, by 2.57% in Jerusalem J1*, and by 2.52% in the West Bank**).

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 07:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
