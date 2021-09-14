The Consumer Price Index During, August, 08/2021

Palestinian Central Bureau of

Statistics (PCBS)

Increase in the Consumer Price Index

CPI during August, 08/2021

The overall CPI for Palestine during August 2021 Recorded an increase by 0.29% compared with July 2021 (by 0.59% in Gaza Strip, by 0.23% in the West Bank**, and by 0.15% in Jerusalem J1*).

The changes in Palestinian CPI for August 2021 were traced back to changes in prices of the following expenditure sub groups compared with previous month: