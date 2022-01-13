The Consumer Price Index During, December, 12/2021

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

(PCBS)

Increase in the Consumer Price Index

CPI during December, 12/2021

The overall CPI for Palestine during December 2021 recorded an increase by 0.21% compared with November 2021 (0.43% in Jerusalem J1*, 0.26% in Gaza Strip, and 0.15% in the West Bank**).

The changes in Palestinian CPI for December 2021 were traced back to changes in prices of the following expenditure sub groups compared with previous month: