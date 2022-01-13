Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Consumer Price Index During, December, 12/2021

01/13/2022 | 01:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

State of Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau

of Statistics

Published on: 13/01/2022

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

(PCBS)

Increase in the Consumer Price Index

CPI during December, 12/2021

The overall CPI for Palestine during December 2021 recorded an increase by 0.21% compared with November 2021 (0.43% in Jerusalem J1*, 0.26% in Gaza Strip, and 0.15% in the West Bank**).

The changes in Palestinian CPI for December 2021 were traced back to changes in prices of the following expenditure sub groups compared with previous month:

Notice for Users:

  • Due to COVID-19 pandemic and inability to conduct face-to-face interview, data for Consumer Price Index has been collected using mobile phones, in all of the Palestinian Governorates' interviews.

Notes:

*Data represent those parts of Jerusalem, which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.

**Data exclude those parts of Jerusalem, which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.

Please note that the press release in English is brief compared to the Arabic version

Sub Groups

Percent Change

Potatoes and other Tubers

+ 14.07%

Dried Vegetables

+ 4.32%

Fresh Vegetables

+ 2.12%

Fresh Chicken

- 7.19%

Eggs

- 3.38%

Fresh Fruit

- 1.96%

The Palestinian CPI during December 2021 increased by 1.30% compared with December 2020 (2.49% in Jerusalem J1*, 1.44% in the West Bank**, and 0.13% in Gaza Strip).

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah P6028179, Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free.: 1800300300 E-Mail diwan@pcbs.gov.ps Web-Site:http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

1

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 06:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
01:44aHitachi to sell about half of its stake in construction unit - NHK
RE
01:44aAnalysis-India's new COVID-19 rules aim to free up resources but carry risks
RE
01:43aEnel sees IPO of grid business in 2023 - CEO to paper
RE
01:41aUniqlo owner Fast Retailing reports 5.6% rise in Q1 profit, beats estimates
RE
01:41aE J : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended Novenber30,2021(Based on Japanese GAAP)
PU
01:41aS POOL : FY2021_Performance Results Briefing Materials
PU
01:41aADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Early Repayment of Loan
PU
01:41aSANSAN : Presentation Materials for FY2021 Q2
PU
01:41aSANSAN : Notification Regarding Booking of Non-operating Expenses
PU
01:41aSANSAN : Financial Results for FY2021 Q2
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top Senate Republican blasts Biden's 'rant' on voter rights, vows to op..
2Indian IT leaders TCS and Infosys confident on digital services growth
3Factbox-Analysts' 2022 outlook for Chinese assets
4Crown says likely to back improved $6.5 billion Blackstone buyout offer
5Full orderbook lifts chipmaker TSMC's Q4 profit 16.4% to a record

HOT NEWS