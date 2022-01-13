The Consumer Price Index During, December, 12/2021

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics
(PCBS)
Increase in the Consumer Price Index
CPI during December, 12/2021
The overall CPI for Palestine during December 2021 recorded an increase by 0.21% compared with November 2021 (0.43% in Jerusalem J1*, 0.26% in Gaza Strip, and 0.15% in the West Bank**).
The changes in Palestinian CPI for December 2021 were traced back to changes in prices of the following expenditure sub groups compared with previous month:
Notice for Users:
Due to COVID-19 pandemic and inability to conduct face-to-face interview, data for Consumer Price Index has been collected using mobile phones, in all of the Palestinian Governorates' interviews.
Notes:
*Data represent those parts of Jerusalem, which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.
**Data exclude those parts of Jerusalem, which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.
Please note that the press release in English is brief compared to the Arabic version