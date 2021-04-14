Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Consumer Price Index During, March, 03/2021

04/14/2021 | 02:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

State of Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau

of Statistics

Published on: 14/04/2021

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

(PCBS)

Increase in the Consumer Price Index

(CPI) During March, 03/2021

The overall CPI for Palestine during March 2021 Recorded an Increase by 0.39% compared with February 2021 (by 0.52% in Jerusalem J1*, by 0.44% in the West Bank**, and by 0.15% in Gaza Strip).

The changes in Palestinian CPI for March 2021 were traced back to changes in prices of the following expenditure sub groups compared with previous month:

Sub Groups

Percent Change

Fresh Vegetables

+ 4.74%

Liquid Fuel for Car "Petrol"

+ 3.66%

Fresh Fruit

+ 3.29%

Vegetable Oil

+ 1.59%

Eggs

+ 1.51%

Fresh Meat

+ 1.49%

Potatoes and other Tubers

- 3.65%

Fresh Chicken

- 3.11%

Fish, Live, Fresh, Chilled,

- 2.34%

or Frozen

The Palestinian CPI during March 2021 decreased by 0.53% compared with March 2020 (by 1.49% in Gaza Strip, and by 0.42% in the West Bank**, while it increased by 0.52% in Jerusalem J1*).

Notice for Users:

  • Due to COVID-19 pandemic and inability to conduct face-to-face interview, data for Consumer Price Index has been collected using mobile phones, in all of the Palestinian Governorates' interviews.

Notes:

*Data represent those parts of Jerusalem, which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.

**Data exclude those parts of Jerusalem, which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.

Please note that the press release in English is brief compared to the Arabic version

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of

Statistics

P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah, Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free.: 1800300300

E-Mail diwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Web-Site:http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 06:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:05aBMEX Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Warner Uhl as President and CEO
NE
03:05aTesco Annual Profit Fell Despite Sales Boost, Expects Fiscal Year 2022 Improvement -- Update
DJ
03:03aPLDT  : Mr. C. S. Ople
PU
03:03aT&S  : Summary of Financial Results for the first quater 2021
PU
03:03aLIFENET INSURANCE  : to Establish New Joint Venture
PU
03:03aSYSTENA  : Corporate Governance Report
PU
03:03aECB publishes the results of the public consultation on a digital euro (230 KB)
PU
03:03aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ  : Wärtsilä appoints Hanna-Maria Heikkinen as Vice President, Investor Relations
PU
03:03aThe Delegation of the European Union to Georgia is looking for a Temporary Political Officer
PU
03:02aROBERT WALTERS : Robert Walters sees annual profit above expectations on hiring pickup
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream
2SAP SE : SAP : nudges up 2021 revenue outlook after cloud gains in first-quarter
3MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. : MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : Ford, GM among Michigan companies opposing Republican-backed ..
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : AI chip maker SambaNova raises $67..
5World stocks hit record high as bond yields ease

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ