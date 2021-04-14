The Consumer Price Index During, March, 03/2021

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics
(PCBS)
Increase in the Consumer Price Index
(CPI) During March, 03/2021
The overall CPI for Palestine during March 2021 Recorded an Increase by 0.39% compared with February 2021 (by 0.52% in Jerusalem J1*, by 0.44% in the West Bank**, and by 0.15% in Gaza Strip).
The changes in Palestinian CPI for March 2021 were traced back to changes in prices of the following expenditure sub groups compared with previous month:
|
Sub Groups
|
Percent Change
|
|
|
Fresh Vegetables
|
+ 4.74%
|
|
|
Liquid Fuel for Car "Petrol"
|
+ 3.66%
|
|
|
Fresh Fruit
|
+ 3.29%
|
|
|
Vegetable Oil
|
+ 1.59%
|
|
|
Eggs
|
+ 1.51%
|
Fresh Meat
|
+ 1.49%
|
|
|
Potatoes and other Tubers
|
- 3.65%
|
|
|
Fresh Chicken
|
- 3.11%
|
|
|
Fish, Live, Fresh, Chilled,
|
- 2.34%
|
or Frozen
|
|
|
The Palestinian CPI during March 2021 decreased by 0.53% compared with March 2020 (by 1.49% in Gaza Strip, and by 0.42% in the West Bank**, while it increased by 0.52% in Jerusalem J1*).
Notice for Users:
-
Due to COVID-19 pandemic and inability to conduct face-to-face interview, data for Consumer Price Index has been collected using mobile phones, in all of the Palestinian Governorates' interviews.
Notes:
*Data represent those parts of Jerusalem, which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.
**Data exclude those parts of Jerusalem, which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.
