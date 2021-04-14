The Consumer Price Index During, March, 03/2021

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

(PCBS)

Increase in the Consumer Price Index

(CPI) During March, 03/2021

The overall CPI for Palestine during March 2021 Recorded an Increase by 0.39% compared with February 2021 (by 0.52% in Jerusalem J1*, by 0.44% in the West Bank**, and by 0.15% in Gaza Strip).

The changes in Palestinian CPI for March 2021 were traced back to changes in prices of the following expenditure sub groups compared with previous month:

Sub Groups Percent Change Fresh Vegetables + 4.74% Liquid Fuel for Car "Petrol" + 3.66% Fresh Fruit + 3.29% Vegetable Oil + 1.59% Eggs + 1.51% Fresh Meat + 1.49% Potatoes and other Tubers - 3.65% Fresh Chicken - 3.11% Fish, Live, Fresh, Chilled, - 2.34% or Frozen

The Palestinian CPI during March 2021 decreased by 0.53% compared with March 2020 (by 1.49% in Gaza Strip, and by 0.42% in the West Bank**, while it increased by 0.52% in Jerusalem J1*).