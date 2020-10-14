The Consumer Price Index During, September, 09/2020

State of Palestine
|
Palestinian Central Bureau
|
Published on: 14/10/2020
|
of Statistics
|
|
|
Palestinian Central Bureau of
Statistics (PCBS)
Sharp Increase in the Consumer Price
Index (CPI) September, 09/2020
The overall CPI for Palestine during September 2020 Recorded a Sharp Increase by 1.26% compared with August 2020 (by 1.57% in Gaza Strip, by 1.32% in the West Bank**, and by 0.44% in Jerusalem J1*).
|
Region
|
Number
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
|
of
|
of Non-
|
of
|
|
Collected
|
Collected
|
Collected
|
|
Outlets
|
Outlets
|
Outlets
|
West
|
1,977
|
111
|
95%
|
Bank**
|
|
|
|
Gaza Strip
|
768
|
29
|
96%
|
|
|
|
|
Jerusalem
|
134
|
68
|
66%
|
J1*
|
|
|
|
Total
|
2,879
|
208
|
93%
|
|
|
|
The changes in Palestinian CPI for September 2020 were traced back to changes in prices of the following expenditure sub groups compared with previous month:
|
Sub Groups
|
Percent Change
|
|
|
Fresh Vegetables
|
+ 19.65%
|
|
|
Dried Vegetables
|
+ 14.03%
|
|
|
Fresh Chicken
|
+ 9.89%
|
|
|
Eggs
|
+ 6.96%
|
|
|
Fresh Fruit
|
- 2.17%
|
|
The Palestinian CPI during September 2020 decreased by 1.52% compared with September 2019 (by 1.63% in the West Bank**, by 1.24% in Gaza Strip, while it Slightly Increased by 0.08% in Jerusalem J1*).
Notice for Users:
-
Due to COVID-19 pandemic and inability to conduct face-to-face interview, data for Consumer Price Index has been collected using mobile phones, in all of the Palestinian Governorates interview.
-
The number of outlets, from which Consumer Prices are collected in Palestine, reached 3,087 outlets in September 2020. The percentage for the completion of data collection process is as follows:
3. The number of price observations collected to compile the Palestinian Consumer Price index is 38,395 price observations; where 96% was collected in September 2020. Hence, the percentages are as follows within the Palestinian regions:
|
Region
|
Number of
|
|
Estimated
|
Percentage
|
|
Actual
|
|
Number of
|
of Actual
|
|
Collected
|
|
Observations
|
Collected
|
|
Observation
|
|
Observation
|
West
|
25,910
|
917
|
|
97%
|
Bank**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gaza Strip
|
9,156
|
201
|
|
98%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jerusalem
|
1,969
|
242
|
|
89%
|
J1*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Palestine
|
37,035
|
|
1,360
|
|
96%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. International
|
recommendations
|
are
|
followed in estimating the missing data,
|
which are mentioned in the Consumer Price
|
Index
|
guide. Moreover, the
|
(Group
Relative Method) is one of the best methods used to estimate the missing data, which is the process of estimating the prices based on the change in the prices of the remaining sources for the same category. Accordingly, in case of the closure of an entire source on a temporary basis, all the prices of that source have been estimated based on the change in the prices of the sources that share the same items, which are collected from that source.
State of Palestine
|
Palestinian Central Bureau
|
Published on: 14/10/2020
|
of Statistics
|
|
|
5. The estimate also used at the (Next Level Up in Aggregation) in case of the disappearance of the index for a whole sub- group or a higher group reaching up to the major groups that constitute the index.
Notes:
*Data represent those parts of Jerusalem, which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.
**Data exclude those parts of Jerusalem, which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.
Please note that the press release in English is brief compared to the Arabic version
2
