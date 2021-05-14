The Courtyard by Marriott Jacksonville Butler Boulevard Completes a Multi-Million Dollar Renovation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 137 guestroom Courtyard by Marriott Jacksonville Butler Boulevard is revealing a fresh look following a $5 million renovation that welcomes guests with a new contemporary exterior design featuring warm wood cladding, designer lighting and residential-style landscaping. Inside, all guestrooms, public spaces, meeting facilities, and guest amenities including the fitness center, outdoor pool area and The Bistro, have been refreshed and completely updated. Jacksonville’s Center State Bank provided the renovation financing. The hotel is conveniently located in Jacksonville’s Southside business district and offers easy interstate accessibility while also surrounded by walkable dining options. The hotel’s location is perfect for business and leisure travelers with easy access to downtown Jacksonville, the University of North Florida, Jacksonville University, the Mayo Clinic and Jacksonville’s beaches.



“We are delighted to unveil this renovation at a time when we are beginning to see travelers return to vacationing and business here in Florida," said Gary Gustafson, Hotel General Manager. “Of course, we are following all Covid guidelines for hygiene and social distancing, but we are at the start of a resurgence in travel in our area and it is truly a pleasure to welcome guests back in our brand-new hotel,” added Gustafson.

The renovation reimagines the Courtyard Jacksonville Butler Boulevard inside and outside with a modern sleek look while providing guests enhanced smart features. Guestrooms are upgraded with new furnishings including sofa beds, desks, and a contemporary navy and gold abstract wall design. Each bathroom now includes either a walk-in shower or a shower/tub combo with slate tile, and TVs are upgraded to a 55-inch wall-mount unit complete with Netflix, Hulu and YouTube offerings. Guests can relax in the expanded fitness center with free-weights, workout equipment, and a hydration station. The pool area has been upgraded with new patio furniture and umbrellas, as well as the addition of an outdoor patio fire-pit. The lobby welcomes guests with new furnishings and finishes and a new look to The Bistro, the fast casual restaurant. The hotel’s meeting space has been redesigned to accommodate groups of up to 30 attendees including boardroom executive chairs and enhanced technology.

The Courtyard by Marriott Jacksonville Butler Boulevard is managed by Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC. It is located at 4670 Lenoir Avenue South, 24 miles south of Jacksonville International Airport and eight miles from Jacksonville Craig Municipal Airport. For more information and reservations, call 904-296-2828 or visit online at https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/jaxch-courtyard-jacksonville-butler-boulevard/.

Download Image: https://bit.ly/3w4bCW4

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 125 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with more than 18,600 rooms in 28 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

Crestline Hotels & Resorts received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2020 Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark of customers’ satisfaction with their hotel stay. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

