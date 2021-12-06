The Covid-19 crisis and the risk of a sacrificed generation

A heterogeneous population burdened by structural problems

Young people's educational attainment and socio-professional integration depend on social variables (social context), place of residence (vulnerable areas, French overseas regions, etc.) and personal factors. However, they also face common constraints and uncertainties that are specific to this segment of the population.

According to INSEE, more than half of people living in poverty in France (i.e. with less than 50% of the median income) are under the age of 30. One in five 15-24 year-olds are unemployed, while a disproportionate share of young workers are on short-term contracts (fixed-term or temping contracts, apprenticeships) or underemployed. In addition, in 2019, 12.9% of 15-29 year-olds, or close to 1.5 million young people, were not in employment, education or training (NEETs; see Chart 1). This share rose to 13.5% in 2020 with the onset of the public health crisis, although in the third quarter of 2021 it stood at 11.6%, which is still high but slightly lower than before the crisis, mainly thanks to the increase in youth employment.

The crisis is exacerbating the difficulties facing young people

The crisis is increasing these difficulties via two main channels: loss of income and obstacles to professional integration. First, "82% of students in paid employment have experienced financial hardship since the start of the public health crisis" (IPSOS, May 2021). Even more worryingly, 58% of students who previously carried out paid work either lost or had to reduce or change that work as a result of the lockdown, and this figure is likely to be an underestimate due to the often informal nature of this type of activity (e.g. babysitting). The average loss of income for these students is EUR 274 per month, while the average monthly student income is EUR 919 (OVE, 2021).

In an uncertain economic environment, young people have been the main victims of the labour market contraction. In a survey of close to 6,000 students, a large number of respondents said the crisis had disrupted their plans to take up an internship or a job abroad, while 57% said that the lockdown would affect their ability to continue their studies (OVE, 2020).

Internships, which are an important stepping stone towards employment, have become increasingly hard to find (decline of 22% in 2020 according to the DARES). Moreover, the quality of internship experiences has also been negatively affected, with remote working making it harder to acquire essential soft skills, for example. The fact that many internships have been postponed because of the crisis means that they are now clashing with the influx of young people into the job market, as internships are more attractive financially for employers. The crisis is thus making it harder for young people to enter the labour market, which could cause long-term scars if this unemployment proves persistent (loss of skills) or makes individuals less attractive to employers.

Higher youth unemployment has harmful consequences. Young people who have been unemployed are more likely to find themselves out of work in later years. They are also likely to earn less than those who find jobs more easily, with the penalty reaching as much as 20% and lasting for as long as 20 years (Morsy, 2012). During the 2008 financial crisis, the rise in unemployment led to greater income inequality in advanced economies, largely because it predominantly affected young people and the poorly qualified who were already facing difficulties. This inequality hampers economic growth: poorer people have a higher propensity to spend than the rich, so a concentration of wealth among better-off households can limit consumption and in turn weigh on investment.

A need to simplify the schemes in place

Simplifying the existing schemes for young people would make them more efficient. The existing public benefits contain over 120 age criteria, and include a variety of initiatives with different terms, governance systems and objectives. As a result, take-up rates for these schemes are low and they can create a sense of mistrust vis-à-vis the government.