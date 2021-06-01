The Covid pandemic in the market: infected, immune and cured bonds

NON-TECHNICAL SUMMARY

The Covid pandemic signi…cantly a¤ected all …nancial markets, however not all securities were hit in the same way. By focusing on the pricing mechanism at issuance, I study the e¤ect of the pandemic in the euro-area bond market. I …nd that not only the e¤ects were di¤erent across bonds and …rms at di¤erent stages, but also that the market composition was signi…cantly a¤ected.

As happened to the stock markets around the world, also the euro-area bond market was not much a¤ected by the news about the Corona virus di¤usion up to last week of February 2020, when the …rst severe lockdown measures were taken in Europe. The cost at issuance suddenly increased in all market segments and regardless of the business sector of the issuing corporation. However, it is estimated that the bonds eligible to the ECB corporate programme (CSPP) bene…ted from a more muted impact of around 40 basis points. Somewhat surprisingly, this advantage instead disappeared in the period starting from mid-March 2020, characterized by the ECB launch of an extraordinary purchasing programme (PEEP) and policy measures of unprecedented magnitude by the domestic governments and the European Union.

The latter evidence can be explained by two circumstances: i) the change in the market composition; ii) the working of the portfolio rebalancing chan- nel. Concerning the market composition, the ‡ight to safety phenomenon moved …nancial agents away from the more risky assets (i.e., bonds with a high yield rating) and towards the safer investment grade (IG) segment. The share of high-yield bonds shrunk to almost disappear at 4%. Given that all eligible bonds have an IG rating, that made the bond market more homogeneous and reduced the price di¤erences in the most acute phase of the crisis.

Regarding the rebalancing channel, after the starting of the new pandemic programme in the second half of March 2020, a large share of the market became unavailable because of the ECB increased demand. As a consequence, investors rebalanced their portfolio towards assets of similar characteristics: IG bonds which were non eligible to the ECB purchases. This in turn generated a surge in the demand for non-eligible bonds which, increasing the bond price, reduced the cost at issuance and o¤set the di¤erence with respect to eligible bonds.