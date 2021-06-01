|
The Covid pandemic in the market: infected, immune and cured bonds
Working Paper Series
No 2563 / June 2021
Disclaimer: This paper should not be reported as representing the views of the European Central Bank (ECB). The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the ECB.
Abstract
By focusing on the cost conditions at issuance, I …nd that not only the Covid-19 pandemic e¤ects were di¤erent across bonds and …rms at di¤erent stages, but also that the market composition was signi…cantly a¤ected, collapsing on investment- grade bonds, a segment in which the share of bonds eligible to the ECB corporate programmes strikingly increased from 15% to 40%. Contemporaneously, the high- yield segment shrunk to almost disappear at 4%. Another source of risk detected in the pricing mechanism is the weak resilience to pandemic: the premium requested is around 30 bp and started to be priced only after the early containment actions taken by the national authorities. On the contrary, I do not …nd evidence supporting an increased risk for corporations headquartered in countries with a reduced …scal space, nor the existence of a premium in favour of green bonds, which should be the backbone of a possible "green recovery".
JEL classi…cation: G15,G32, E52.
Keywords: ECB, Corporate quantitative easing, Covid pandemic, Green bonds.
NON-TECHNICAL SUMMARY
The Covid pandemic signi…cantly a¤ected all …nancial markets, however not all securities were hit in the same way. By focusing on the pricing mechanism at issuance, I study the e¤ect of the pandemic in the euro-area bond market. I …nd that not only the e¤ects were di¤erent across bonds and …rms at di¤erent stages, but also that the market composition was signi…cantly a¤ected.
As happened to the stock markets around the world, also the euro-area bond market was not much a¤ected by the news about the Corona virus di¤usion up to last week of February 2020, when the …rst severe lockdown measures were taken in Europe. The cost at issuance suddenly increased in all market segments and regardless of the business sector of the issuing corporation. However, it is estimated that the bonds eligible to the ECB corporate programme (CSPP) bene…ted from a more muted impact of around 40 basis points. Somewhat surprisingly, this advantage instead disappeared in the period starting from mid-March 2020, characterized by the ECB launch of an extraordinary purchasing programme (PEEP) and policy measures of unprecedented magnitude by the domestic governments and the European Union.
The latter evidence can be explained by two circumstances: i) the change in the market composition; ii) the working of the portfolio rebalancing chan- nel. Concerning the market composition, the ‡ight to safety phenomenon moved …nancial agents away from the more risky assets (i.e., bonds with a high yield rating) and towards the safer investment grade (IG) segment. The share of high-yield bonds shrunk to almost disappear at 4%. Given that all eligible bonds have an IG rating, that made the bond market more homogeneous and reduced the price di¤erences in the most acute phase of the crisis.
Regarding the rebalancing channel, after the starting of the new pandemic programme in the second half of March 2020, a large share of the market became unavailable because of the ECB increased demand. As a consequence, investors rebalanced their portfolio towards assets of similar characteristics: IG bonds which were non eligible to the ECB purchases. This in turn generated a surge in the demand for non-eligible bonds which, increasing the bond price, reduced the cost at issuance and o¤set the di¤erence with respect to eligible bonds.
In addition to the market segmentation along the bond grade and the eligibility to the ECB programmes, another source of risk detected in the pricing mechanism is the weak resilience to pandemic crises, where resilience is de…ned as the reliance on business models based on technologies and organizational structures that are robust to social distancing (those, for instance, that can adapt extensively to teleworking or do not require close contact with customers). The premium requested is around 30 basis points and started to be priced only after the early containment actions taken by the national authorities. On the contrary, I do not …nd evidence supporting an increased risk for corporations headquartered in countries with a reduced …scal space.
A …nal exercise concerns the existence of a possible price advantage for green bond, also known in the literature as "greenium". Indeed, the policy decisions taken to address the pandemic crisis are likely to have lasting e¤ects on the global economy and the way business activities are carried on. At the same time, the commitments to a CO2 reduction and the transition to a low carbon environment taken within the 2015 Paris agreements are still to be achieved. Thus, from many sources claims were voiced that a "green recovery" through sustainable energy investments could help economies out of the crisis and give the most needed push to the transition to a sustainable economy. Given that green bonds are among the most suitable …nancial instruments to …nance green projects, I test whether they enjoy a reduced cost of placement. It turns out that the 315 green bonds placed in the euro- area market since January 2019, do not show any additional (positive or negative) cost at issuance. This evidence is con…rmed when looking at the bond issued by non-…nancial corporations only and when focusing on bonds with a third party green certi…cation.
In September 2019, the ECB announced a new wave of corporate asset purchases at a monthly pace of e20 billion to reinforce the accommodative impact of the policy rates and ease euro-area corporations'…nancing conditions. In particular, following the experience of the …rst Corporate Sector Purchase Programme (CSPP), the purchases of bonds of eligible quality were expected not only to have a direct impact on targeted bonds, concerning both prices and quantities (Todorov 2020), but also to trigger the portfolio rebalancing channel, the mechanism through which also bonds of lower quality, typically associated with small and medium enterprises (SMEs), are able to bene…t of a reduced cost of issuance (Zaghini 2019). In addition, given a su¢ cient time span, other channels could kick in and involve corporations with no access to the bond market by relaxing banks'lending constraints (Grosse-Rueschkamp et al. 2019; Arce et al. 2020).
Four months into the programme the economic, …nancial and social outlook completely changed in the euro area and worldwide due to the outburst and spreading of the Covid-19 pandemic. The ECB promptly acted by launching on 18 March, 2020 a new temporary asset purchase programme (PEPP, Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme) on the much larger scale of 120 billion per month to counter the serious risks to the monetary policy transmission mechanism and the economic outlook for the euro area posed by the escalating di¤usion of the virus.
The Covid-19 is an infectious disease brought about by a Corona virus which causes a severe acute respiratory syndrome with a deadly rate strongly depending on the age of the infected person. The disease was …rst identi…ed in December 2019 in Wuhan, China and it rapidly spread from January 2020 around the world. The …rst o¢ cial case recorded in the US is dated 21 January, 2020, while the …rst case in Europe is recorded in France just three days later. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a "public health emergency of international concern" on January 30, 2020. Up to
