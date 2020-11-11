Log in
The Craft Beer Market- Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth | Industry Analysis, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2024 | Technavio

11/11/2020 | 11:36pm EST

The craft beer market is poised to grow by 724.15 mn L during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005655/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Craft Beer Market in Europe 2020-2024 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Craft Beer Market in Europe 2020-2024 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the craft beer market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a growing number of microbreweries and craft breweries.

The craft beer market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel, and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing demand for craft beer among millennials as one of the prime reasons driving the craft beer market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The craft beer market covers the following areas:

Craft Beer Market Sizing

Craft Beer Market Forecast

Craft Beer Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV
  • Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.
  • Beavertown Brewery
  • BrewDog Plc
  • Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd.
  • Cloudwater Brew Co.
  • Duvel Moortgat NV
  • Mikkeller ApS
  • Stone Brewing Co.
  • The Boston Beer Co. Inc.
  • Thornbridge Brewery

     

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • IPA-based craft beer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Seasonal-based craft beer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Pale ale-based craft beer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Amber ale-based craft beer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Lager-based craft beer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • On-trade - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Poland - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Russian Federation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV
  • Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.
  • Beavertown Brewery
  • BrewDog Plc
  • Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd.
  • Cloudwater Brew Co.
  • Duvel Moortgat NV
  • Mikkeller ApS
  • Stone Brewing Co.
  • The Boston Beer Co. Inc.
  • Thornbridge Brewery

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020

