The Crude Report: Opec+ to stick to the script

After having weathered the storm of uncertainty last month, expectations are that Opec and its non-Opec partners will once again opt to stick to the script and agree on a 400,000 b/d increase in its production ceiling, as planned.

In this episode of The Crude Report, our Mideast Gulf Editor Nader Itayim discusses what Opec+ ministers will need to consider when they next meet on 4 January.