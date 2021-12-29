Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Crude Report: Opec+ to stick to the script

12/29/2021 | 10:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Author Argus

After having weathered the storm of uncertainty last month, expectations are that Opec and its non-Opec partners will once again opt to stick to the script and agree on a 400,000 b/d increase in its production ceiling, as planned.

In this episode of The Crude Report, our Mideast Gulf Editor Nader Itayim discusses what Opec+ ministers will need to consider when they next meet on 4 January.

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 15:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:41aGhislaine Maxwell jury asks to review testimony of 'false memory' expert
RE
10:41aDickey's opens 700th unit
AQ
10:39aU.S. SEC charges Medallion taxicab lender with fraud, shares tumble
RE
10:39aSUMMIT NETWORKS INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
10:39aVeteran Reg A+ Broker-Dealer Dalmore Group's 2021 Year End Update
BU
10:38aChubb Announces Leadership Changes in Canada
AQ
10:37aYES BANK : Details of interest payable during the Quarter Jan - Mar 2022 under Regulation 57(4) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
PU
10:37aGRIFFIN CAPITAL : INVESTOR UPDATE – Winter 2021
PU
10:37aIFABRIC : Information Form 2021
PU
10:37aA LOOK BACK AND LOOKING AHEAD : Game-Changing Zoom Innovations You May Not Have Heard About
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Blistering stock rally pauses for breath
3S&P 500 ends lower after four-day rally to record high
4European shares hover near record peak as banks, retail stocks gain
5Tesla's Musk exercises all of his stock options expiring next year

HOT NEWS