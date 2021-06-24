The Crypto Council for Innovation, Cathie Wood, and Jack Dorsey To Host “The ₿ Word: How Institutions Can Embrace Bitcoin”

“The ₿ Word” will help demystify and destigmatize narratives about Bitcoin, explain how institutions can embrace it, and raise awareness around areas of the network that need support

Today the Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI), a global alliance of crypto industry leaders, is pleased to announce “The ₿ Word,” a CCI initiative co-hosted by ARK Invest, Square, Inc., and Paradigm. The initiative will launch with an event on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 12 p.m. ET, bringing together top leaders in business and technology to address mainstream narratives about Bitcoin and offer insights and real-world experiences on its various benefits.

“The ₿ Word” will feature live interviews with Cathie Wood (ARK Invest) and Jack Dorsey (Square, Inc.), as well as presentations from Lyn Alden (Lyn Alden Investment Strategy), Adam Back (Blockstream), Nic Carter (Castle Island Ventures), Michael Morrell (Beacon Global Strategies), Dr. Neha Narula (MIT Digital Currency Initiative), John Newbery (Brink), Anthony Pompliano (Pomp Investments), and more. All presentations will be made available on the CCI (cryptoforinnovation.org) and “The ₿ Word” (www.thebword.org) websites after the event, in addition to a library of content for the investor community that will enable a more informed discussion about the role Bitcoin can serve for institutions across the globe.

“We are proud to co-host the launch of ‘The ₿ Word,’” said Cathie Wood, founder, CEO, and CIO of ARK Invest. “As the next wave of adopters embrace Bitcoin, we believe stakeholders must play an active role in supporting and sustaining the network."

"As companies and institutions like us are getting into Bitcoin, we all need to better understand how to put the community first and how we may help it thrive, even when it appears to be against our own interests. Doing so will benefit all over the long-term," said Jack Dorsey, chairman, co-founder, and CEO of Square, Inc.

"Bitcoin is a positive force in the world because it increases financial access and opportunity, but the complexity that makes its network so powerful also makes it difficult to understand at first," said Matt Huang, co-founder of Paradigm, a founding member of CCI. "We hope this initiative helps the investment community and policymakers better understand how transformative a moment we're in right now."

Please register to join the July 21 launch event at www.thebword.org.

About The Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI)

The Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI) is a global alliance of crypto industry leaders with a mission to demonstrate the transformational promise of crypto and communicate its benefits to policymakers, regulators, and people around the globe. Crypto has immense potential to spur international economic growth and create jobs, improve financial inclusion and access, and enhance privacy and security. By sharing insights and expertise about the global crypto ecosystem while addressing misperceptions and misinformation, CCI supports governments and institutions worldwide in efforts to shape and encourage the responsible regulation of crypto in a way that unlocks potential and improves lives. For more information, please visit info@cryptoforinnovation.org.

About ARK Investment Management LLC (“ARK Invest”)

Headquartered in New York City, ARK Investment Management LLC is a federally registered investment adviser and privately held investment firm with $74 billion assets under management as of March 31, 2021. Specializing in thematic investing in disruptive innovation, the firm is rooted in over 40 years of experience in identifying and investing in innovations that should change the way the world works. Through its open research process, ARK identifies companies that it believes are leading and benefiting from cross-sector innovations such as robotics, energy storage, DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology. ARK's investment strategies include: Autonomous Technology and Robotics, Next Generation Internet, Genomic Revolution, Fintech Innovation, Space Exploration, 3D Printing, Israel Innovative Technology, and the overall ARK Disruptive Innovation Strategy. For more information about ARK, its offerings, and original research, please visit www.ark-invest.com.

About Square, Inc.

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) builds tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in person, manage their business, and access financing. Individuals use Cash App to spend, send, store, and invest money. And TIDAL is a global music and entertainment platform that expands Square's purpose of economic empowerment to artists. Square, Inc. has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain, Norway, and the UK.

About Paradigm

Founded in 2018, Paradigm is a leading crypto-focused investment firm based in San Francisco. The firm invests in crypto assets and businesses from the earliest stages of idea formation through maturity. Paradigm is driven by the conviction that crypto has the potential to bring greater freedom, autonomy, and economic benefit to people around the world, and supports that belief through investments in founders and projects that move the crypto ecosystem forward. For more information, visit paradigm.xyz.

