Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Dartmouth Group Helps Harvard Ridge Residents Through Associa Cares

04/06/2021 | 02:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bedford, MA, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dartmouth Group, An Associa® Company, recently provided assistance to local families recovering from a devastating fire through Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares

Associa Cares offered relief to 23 families impacted by a destructive fire at Harvard Ridge, a Dartmouth Group-managed community in Boxborough, MA. Associa Cares provided the appreciative families with the financial assistance needed to pay for immediate essentials and help them get back on their feet as soon as possible. 

“The goal of Associa Cares has always been to assist community members in need as they are facing unthinkable and unexpected crises,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “By providing relief to the families at Harvard Ridge, we wish to restore a little hope and act as a reminder that there is a network of people who care.”

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org/.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected: 

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa


Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:55pURANIUM ENERGY CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:55pEdusity Partners with AI Expert Brian Lenahan to Offer Business Leaders Crucial Learning Opportunity
NE
02:54pEXTERNAL SOVEREIGN DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS : Delay and replay
PU
02:54pUNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S P A  : 2020 Draft Annual Report UnipolSai
PU
02:54pUNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S P A  : Consolidated Financial Statements 2020 UnipolSai
PU
02:53pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP  : Investigates Renewable Energy Group, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – REGI
BU
02:51pINVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates LEAF, STAY, RMBL, ATH, CTB, PBCT; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
02:51pProactive news headlines including The Parent Company, One World Lithium, Vox Royalty and Global Energy Metals
GL
02:50pLINDSAY  : Elecsys Launches New Cost-Effective Cathodic Protection Test Point Monitoring Solution
PU
02:48pDGAP-DD  : ENCAVIS AG english
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. : Credit Suisse overhauls management as it takes $4.7 billion hit on Archegos
2Wall Street takes a pause, Treasury yields dip, focus on Fed
3NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC : NETWORK INTERNATIONAL : Payments giant Stripe expands to Middle East with..
4WINDS OF CHANGE: how Enel and Iberdrola powered up for the energy transition
5VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Deutsche Bank is now Neutral

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ