The Defense Logistics Agency Tags LocatorX to Develop Automated Inventory System

09/21/2020 | 09:31am EDT

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LocatorX, which provides accurate, inexpensive, and flexible materiel management and logistics technology to companies across a variety of industries, today announced that it has been selected by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to develop automated inventory systems for eventual deployment in selected warehouses for DLA Troop Support.

LocatorX competed for the contract under a Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) that requested emerging technologies that “improve the velocity, visibility, and value” of DLA Distribution services. LocatorX has been awarded the first Phase of an anticipated multi-Phase, multi-year project designed to advance the technology to meet the specific needs of DLA to a level where it can be tested and deployed.

The DLA manages the global supply chain for the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, 11 combatant commands, other federal agencies, as well as additional partner and allied nations.

LocatorX provides tracking and visibility for any item—be it a luxury good, a pack of chewing gum, a carton of milk, produce, or military equipment. From production to the consumer and beyond, LocatorX helps its clients monitor an item’s journey, location, exceptions, routing and disruptions.

“Working with the DLA is the ultimate affirmation of LocatorX technology, providing an opportunity to produce accurate, near real-time inventories that support U.S. service branches in locations all around the globe,” said Scott Fletcher, President and CEO, LocatorX.

DLA is the nation’s combat logistics support agency for the United States Department of Defense, with more than 26,000 civilian and military personnel throughout the world. Located in most states and 28 countries, DLA supports the military services by providing various supplies, repair parts and a variety of logistics services.

Initially founded with technology discovered at the University of Oxford, LocatorX has patented new techniques such as a cutting-edge, solid-state, miniature atomic clock to track shipments precisely. With innovative cryptographic technologies and flexible and portable tracking options, LocatorX empowers clients to overcome common supply chain obstacles and support greater engagement with their own customers.

For more information, please visit www.locatorx.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Will Haraway
LeadCoverage
404.593.8320
will@leadcoverage.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
