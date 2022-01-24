Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Defense Minister of Azerbaijan met with the delegation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland

01/24/2022 | 05:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On January 24, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by Director General of the Department for Russia, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia Maria Livala, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan.
Welcoming the guests, the Defense Minister informed them in detail about the work carried out in the liberated territories after the victory gained in the Patriotic War under the command of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev, as well as the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.
The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Z. Hasanov, noted that the Azerbaijani-Finnish military cooperation was successfully implemented within the NATO Partnership for Peace Program.
The guest M.Livala stressed the importance of further developing relations between Finland and Azerbaijan.
The sides exchanged views on relations between the two countries, strengthening peace and stability in the region, as well as other issues of interest.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 10:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:28aHUGO BOSS : RBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
05:28aAUTO1 : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05:26aGold nears two-month high as Russia-Ukraine tensions simmer
RE
05:26aBitcoin tumbles 7% to lowest since July
RE
05:26aDHT Holdings, Inc. announces that Co-CEO Trygve P. Munthe has decided to retire
GL
05:25aUK BUSINESSES SUFFER JANUARY CHILLS AS COST PRESSURES RAGE : Pmi
RE
05:25aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Berenberg reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
05:24aTop EU banks to publish 'pioneering' climate data
RE
05:24aVALTECH : Welcomes Absolunet
PU
05:24aNMDC : Intimation of date of the Board Meeting scheduled on 10th February 2022 to consider the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares shudder at potential Ukraine conflict
2Delivery race among Indian grocery startups brings road safety risks
3Exclusive: Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to unveil 2030 EV plan this week
4Nelson Peltz's Trian builds stake in Unilever - source
5Taiwan reports new large-scale Chinese air force incursion

HOT NEWS