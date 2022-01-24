The Defense Minister of Azerbaijan met with the delegation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland

On January 24, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by Director General of the Department for Russia, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia Maria Livala, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan.

Welcoming the guests, the Defense Minister informed them in detail about the work carried out in the liberated territories after the victory gained in the Patriotic War under the command of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev, as well as the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Z. Hasanov, noted that the Azerbaijani-Finnish military cooperation was successfully implemented within the NATO Partnership for Peace Program.

The guest M.Livala stressed the importance of further developing relations between Finland and Azerbaijan.

The sides exchanged views on relations between the two countries, strengthening peace and stability in the region, as well as other issues of interest.