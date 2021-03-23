The Design Automation Conference Offers Opportunities for Students to Engage in the Annual Event Focused on the Design and Automation of Electronic Circuits and Systems

The Young Student Fellow Program and the P.O. Pistilli Scholarship now accepting submissions

The Design Automation Conference (DAC) has been dedicated for 58 years to fostering a vibrant, worldwide community of electronic design and systems professionals, as well as improving the diversity among attendees. DAC’s student fellow and scholarship programs are designed to give students their first experience with the electronic design and systems industry. The 58th DAC is being planned as a hybrid event, part online, part face-to-face, with the live event taking place at Moscone West Center in San Francisco, CA from December 5-9, 2021. DAC will co-locate with SEMICON West 2021, which is being held December 7-9 at Moscone North and South halls.

Young Student Fellow Program:

The Young Student Fellow Program sponsored by DAC, Cadence Academic Network and Synopsys, actively supports the next engineering generation by enabling young students at the beginning of a career to enter the dynamic world of design and automation of electronic systems. Each Young Student Fellow will engage at DAC through numerous events such as technical sessions, participation in student-related events at DAC, and a poster session designed to introduce each Young Student Fellow to the DAC community.

Over the past ten years, since the inception of this scholarship, several hundreds of students have enrolled in the program, while enjoying time attending DAC. The program was held virtually in 2020 and attended by over 400 students globally. The Young Student Fellows program will be held virtually again this year. Each selected Fellow will receive a free DAC full conference registration including tutorials. The awardees will participate in the following activities during the conference:

Design Automation Summer School with interesting presentations.

Special professional development program with career coaching and interview skill training.

Present a poster on the work they are doing and present this during a special DAC Poster session.

Prepare a short video on a research paper they attended at DAC. This can be any paper presented at DAC, other than one’s own or ones from the Fellow’s institution.

Exclusive events with major prizes.

Preference is given to junior or senior undergraduates in engineering, to under-represented demographics such as women and minorities, to students in smaller research groups and to students pursuing a master’s degree and or Ph.D.

To apply for a Young Student Fellowship, students must complete the application form. The submission site is open now through October 1, 2021. Qualifying students will be notified by November 1, 2021. Conference participation will be held virtual December 2021.

P.O Pistilli Scholarship Program:

The objective of the P.O. Pistilli Undergraduate Scholarship for Advancement in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering is to increase the number of professionals in electrical engineering, computer engineering and computer science from under-represented groups.

Scholarships of $4,000 per year, renewable for up to five years, are awarded annually to between two and seven high school seniors who have a 3.00 GPA or better (on a 4.00 scale), have demonstrated high achievement in math and science courses, have a strong desire to pursue careers in electrical engineering, computer engineering, or computer science, and who have demonstrated substantial financial need.

To apply for the P.O Pistilli Scholarship, students must complete the application form. The applications are due, May 14, 2021. Qualifying students will be notified by July 2021.

For additional information on awards and the Design Automation Conference, visit www.dac.com.

About DAC

The Design Automation Conference (DAC) is recognized as the premier event for the design of electronic circuits and systems, and for electronic design automation (EDA) and silicon solutions. A diverse worldwide community representing more than 1,000 organizations attends each year, represented by system designers and architects, logic and circuit designers, validation engineers, CAD managers, senior managers and executives to researchers and academicians from leading universities. Close to 60 technical sessions selected by a committee of electronic design experts offer information on recent developments and trends, management practices and new products, methodologies and technologies. A highlight of DAC is its exhibition and suite area with approximately 200 of the leading and emerging EDA, silicon, intellectual property (IP) and design services providers. The conference is sponsored by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and is supported by ACM's Special Interest Group on Design Automation (ACM SIGDA) and IEEE’s Council on Electronic Design Automation (CEDA).

Design Automation Conference acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products and services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323005001/en/