The Dickey Foundation Awards Grant to Napa Fire Department

11/19/2021 | 11:01am EST
Grant will provide protective equipment needed to aid in emergencies

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, November 22 at 11:30 a.m. at Napa Fire Department Station 2 (1501 Park Ave., Napa, CA), the Dickey Foundation will present 13 sets of essential wildland firefighting gear to the Napa Fire Department.

 

The Dickey Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, awards grants to provide first responders with critical protective equipment and safety gear they need to help make their job easier and, more importantly, safer.

 

“The Dickey Foundation is all about giving back to first responders and firefighters who put their lives on the line every day while serving our communities,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We’re excited that Dickey’s Owner/Operators Rene and Gwen Bassett helped orchestrate this grant, all to ensure these brave firefighters have the proper equipment to safely and effectively help the community where they live and work.”

 

The donation is valued at more than $7,500 and The Dickey Foundation is proud that they can support local first responders by providing them with critically important protective firefighting gear.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

 

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. 

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey’s Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com

 

# # #


