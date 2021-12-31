The Donate Life Community and its Inspiring “Courage to Hope” Float Invite Audiences to Watch the 2022 Rose Parade TV Special on New Year's Day

On New Year’s Day, the 133rd Rose Parade® will return in all its glory, and the inspiring Donate Life float will make its 19th trip down Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena to share the simple yet the powerful message that organ, tissue and eye donation saves lives. The parade kicks off at 8:30 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. ET) and will air live on NBC.

“The Rose Parade is an American institution, and after its cancellation last year due to the pandemic we are excited to once again be part of this tradition and to have the opportunity to share our inspiring message about the power of donation,” said Tom Mone, CEO of OneLegacy, the nonprofit organ, eye and tissue recovery organization serving seven Southern California counties and lead sponsor of the Donate Life float. “Nationally there are approximately 107,000 people waiting to receive a lifesaving heart, liver, lung, kidney or pancreas transplant; but there are simply not enough donors to meet the growing need. Our float helps call attention to this need and will hopefully motivate individuals from around the world to register to be a donor.”

The 2022 Donate Life float, “Courage to Hope,” features the majestic, winged Lion of Venice from Italy’s Piazza San Marco or Saint Mark’s Square, set amidst the Venetian Gothic architecture of the Doge’s Palace or Palazzo Ducale. The float will carry 19 transplant recipients seated on Venice’s quintessential gondolas while five living donors will walk alongside the float on the 5 ½ mile parade route. The float will also feature stylized Venetian colonnades adorned with memorial 35 floral portraits – or “floragraphs” -- honoring the gift of life and hope given by deceased donors. A lush dedication garden features individually dedicated roses completes the beautiful Venetian scene, along with blue and white waves, representing the flowing Venice canals.

As the world’s most visible campaign to inspire organ, eye and tissue donation, the Donate Life Rose Parade float is produced by OneLegacy and dozens of sponsoring donation, transplant, healthcare, and family care organizations and individuals who help make donation and transplantation possible across the country. The float inspires viewers to help the more than one million people worldwide in need of organ, eye or tissue transplants each year. One organ donor can save up to eight lives, and one tissue donor can help as many as 75 others heal.

The opportunity to donate and to receive a lifesaving transplant knows no national, racial, ethnic or religious boundaries, nor sexual orientation. Register today to become an organ, eye or tissue donor by visiting DonateLife.net.

About OneLegacy

OneLegacy is the nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donation in seven counties in Southern California: Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Kern. It serves more than 200 hospitals, 10 transplant centers, a diverse population of 20 million donors and families across the region and waiting recipients across the country. Becoming an eye, organ or tissue donor is easy and can be done by registering online at donateLIFEcalifornia.org/OneLegacy or by “checking YES” at your local DMV. For more information, visit OneLegacy.org

