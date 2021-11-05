The ECB Survey of Monetary Analysts (SMA), October 2021, Aggregate Results

The ECB Survey of Monetary Analysts
Aggregate results
October 2021
Contents
|
1
|
Key ECB Interest Rates, Market Rates and Market Conditions
|
2
|
2
|
Asset Purchases and Reinvestment
|
13
|
3
|
Refinancing Operations
|
18
|
4
|
Macroeconomic Outlook
|
20
Summary Report
This report summarises the aggregated results of the Survey of Monetary Analysts (SMA) of October 2021. The survey period was from 11 October 2021 to 14 October 2021 and 24 respondents participated.
For questions that received responses from fewer than six respondents, no aggregate statistics are reported.
Throughout the document, the cross-sectional distribution is defined as the distribution of the modal answers, and the average probability distribution is defined as the average of the probabilities assigned by respondents to different ranges of the measure in question.
This report uses abbreviations for key monetary policy parameters. For additional specific terminology, please refer to the ECB glossary.
The survey questionnaire is available at:
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/stats/ecb_surveys/sma/shared/pdf/ecb.sma202110_quest ionnaire.en.pdf
More information on the SMA is available at: https://www.ecb.europa.eu/stats/ecb_surveys/sma/html/index.en.html
|
|
1
1 Key ECB Interest Rates, Market Rates and Market Conditions
Question 1.1
Please indicate the percentage chance you attach to the next rate change being an increase or a decrease, the most likely timing of such a change and the size of the change you expect.
Percentage chance of next rate change being an increase
|
|
(percentages)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest rate
|
|
25th percentile
|
Median
|
75th percentile
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DFR
|
|
90.0
|
95.0
|
100.0
|
|
|
MRO
|
|
95.0
|
99.0
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MLF
|
|
95.0
|
99.5
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Cross-sectional distribution.
|
|
|
|
Number of respondents: DFR: 21; MRO: 19; MLF: 18.
Percentage chance of next rate change being a decrease
|
|
(percentages)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Variable
|
|
25th percentile
|
Median
|
75th percentile
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DFR
|
|
0.0
|
5.0
|
10.0
|
|
|
MRO
|
|
0.0
|
1.0
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MLF
|
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Cross-sectional distribution.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of respondents: DFR: 21; MRO: 19; MLF: 18.
|
|
|
|
|
Expected size of the next rate increase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(basis points)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest rate
|
|
25th percentile
|
Median
|
75th percentile
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DFR
|
|
10
|
10
|
25
|
|
|
MRO
|
|
10
|
25
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MLF
|
|
10
|
25
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Cross-sectional distribution.
Number of respondents: DFR: 21; MRO: 19; MLF: 19.
|
Expected size of the next rate decrease
|
|
(basis points)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest rate
|
|
25th percentile
|
Median
|
75th percentile
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DFR
|
|
-10
|
-10
|
-10
|
|
|
MRO
|
|
-10
|
-10
|
-10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MLF
|
|
-10
|
-10
|
-9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Cross-sectional distribution.
|
|
|
|
Number of respondents: DFR: 13; MRO: 9; MLF:9.
Expected timing of the next rate increase
|
|
(date)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest rate
|
|
25th percentile
|
|
Median
|
|
75th percentile
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DFR
|
|
Dec-23
|
|
Jun-24
|
|
Apr-25
|
|
|
MRO
|
|
Aug-24
|
|
Mar-25
|
|
Jan-26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MLF
|
|
Aug-24
|
|
Mar-25
|
|
Jan-26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Cross-sectional distribution.
Number of respondents: DFR: 21; MRO: 19; MLF: 19.
Expected timing of the next rate decrease
|
|
(date)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest rate
|
|
25th percentile
|
|
Median
|
|
75th percentile
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DFR
|
|
Dec-21
|
|
Mar-22
|
|
Jun-22
|
|
|
MRO
|
|
Dec-21
|
|
Jun-22
|
|
Jun-22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MLF
|
|
Dec-21
|
|
Jun-22
|
|
Jun-22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Cross-sectional distribution.
Number of respondents: DFR: 11; MRO: 9; MLF: 9.
|
Question 1.2
Please indicate the percentage chance you attach to a change at the dates surrounding the timing of the next rate change (increase or decrease) that you specified in your response to Question 1.1.
Expected timing of the next change for the DFR, conditional on it being an increase
|
|
(date)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25th percentile
|
|
Median
|
|
75th percentile
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of next interest rate
|
|
Dec-23
|
|
Jun-24
|
|
Apr-25
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Average probability distribution.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of respondents: 21.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expected timing of the next change for the DFR, conditional on it being a decrease
|
|
(date)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25th percentile
|
|
Median
|
|
75th percentile
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of next interest rate
|
|
Jan-22
|
|
Apr-22
|
|
Sep-22
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Average probability distribution.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of respondents: 11.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expected timing of the next interest rate change for the MRO, conditional on it being an increase
|
|
(date)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25th percentile
|
|
Median
|
|
75th percentile
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of next interest rate
|
Sep-24
|
|
Mar-25
|
|
Jan-26
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Average probability distribution.
Number of respondents: 19.
Expected timing of the next interest rate change for the MRO, conditional on it being a decrease
|
|
(date)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25th percentile
|
|
Median
|
|
75th percentile
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of next interest rate
|
|
Jan-22
|
|
Apr-22
|
|
Sep-22
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Average probability distribution.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of respondents: 9.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
