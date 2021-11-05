The ECB Survey of Monetary Analysts (SMA), October 2021, Aggregate Results

Contents

1 Key ECB Interest Rates, Market Rates and Market Conditions 2 2 Asset Purchases and Reinvestment 13 3 Refinancing Operations 18 4 Macroeconomic Outlook 20

Summary Report

This report summarises the aggregated results of the Survey of Monetary Analysts (SMA) of October 2021. The survey period was from 11 October 2021 to 14 October 2021 and 24 respondents participated.

For questions that received responses from fewer than six respondents, no aggregate statistics are reported.

Throughout the document, the cross-sectional distribution is defined as the distribution of the modal answers, and the average probability distribution is defined as the average of the probabilities assigned by respondents to different ranges of the measure in question.

This report uses abbreviations for key monetary policy parameters. For additional specific terminology, please refer to the ECB glossary.

The survey questionnaire is available at:

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/stats/ecb_surveys/sma/shared/pdf/ecb.sma202110_quest ionnaire.en.pdf

More information on the SMA is available at: https://www.ecb.europa.eu/stats/ecb_surveys/sma/html/index.en.html