News: Latest News
The ECB Survey of Monetary Analysts (SMA), October 2021, Aggregate Results

11/05/2021 | 01:28pm EDT
The ECB Survey of Monetary Analysts

Aggregate results

October 2021

Contents

1

Key ECB Interest Rates, Market Rates and Market Conditions

2

2

Asset Purchases and Reinvestment

13

3

Refinancing Operations

18

4

Macroeconomic Outlook

20

Summary Report

This report summarises the aggregated results of the Survey of Monetary Analysts (SMA) of October 2021. The survey period was from 11 October 2021 to 14 October 2021 and 24 respondents participated.

For questions that received responses from fewer than six respondents, no aggregate statistics are reported.

Throughout the document, the cross-sectional distribution is defined as the distribution of the modal answers, and the average probability distribution is defined as the average of the probabilities assigned by respondents to different ranges of the measure in question.

This report uses abbreviations for key monetary policy parameters. For additional specific terminology, please refer to the ECB glossary.

The survey questionnaire is available at:

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/stats/ecb_surveys/sma/shared/pdf/ecb.sma202110_quest ionnaire.en.pdf

More information on the SMA is available at: https://www.ecb.europa.eu/stats/ecb_surveys/sma/html/index.en.html

The ECB Survey of Monetary Analysts - Contents

1

1 Key ECB Interest Rates, Market Rates and Market Conditions

Question 1.1

Please indicate the percentage chance you attach to the next rate change being an increase or a decrease, the most likely timing of such a change and the size of the change you expect.

Percentage chance of next rate change being an increase

(percentages)

Interest rate

25th percentile

Median

75th percentile

DFR

90.0

95.0

100.0

MRO

95.0

99.0

100.0

MLF

95.0

99.5

100.0

Note: Cross-sectional distribution.

Number of respondents: DFR: 21; MRO: 19; MLF: 18.

Percentage chance of next rate change being a decrease

(percentages)

Variable

25th percentile

Median

75th percentile

DFR

0.0

5.0

10.0

MRO

0.0

1.0

5.0

MLF

0.0

0.5

5.0

Note: Cross-sectional distribution.

Number of respondents: DFR: 21; MRO: 19; MLF: 18.

Expected size of the next rate increase

(basis points)

Interest rate

25th percentile

Median

75th percentile

DFR

10

10

25

MRO

10

25

25

MLF

10

25

25

Note: Cross-sectional distribution.

Number of respondents: DFR: 21; MRO: 19; MLF: 19.

The ECB Survey of Monetary Analysts - Key ECB Interest Rates, Market Rates and Market

2

Conditions

Expected size of the next rate decrease

(basis points)

Interest rate

25th percentile

Median

75th percentile

DFR

-10

-10

-10

MRO

-10

-10

-10

MLF

-10

-10

-9

Note: Cross-sectional distribution.

Number of respondents: DFR: 13; MRO: 9; MLF:9.

Expected timing of the next rate increase

(date)

Interest rate

25th percentile

Median

75th percentile

DFR

Dec-23

Jun-24

Apr-25

MRO

Aug-24

Mar-25

Jan-26

MLF

Aug-24

Mar-25

Jan-26

Note: Cross-sectional distribution.

Number of respondents: DFR: 21; MRO: 19; MLF: 19.

Expected timing of the next rate decrease

(date)

Interest rate

25th percentile

Median

75th percentile

DFR

Dec-21

Mar-22

Jun-22

MRO

Dec-21

Jun-22

Jun-22

MLF

Dec-21

Jun-22

Jun-22

Note: Cross-sectional distribution.

Number of respondents: DFR: 11; MRO: 9; MLF: 9.

The ECB Survey of Monetary Analysts - Key ECB Interest Rates, Market Rates and Market

3

Conditions

Question 1.2

Please indicate the percentage chance you attach to a change at the dates surrounding the timing of the next rate change (increase or decrease) that you specified in your response to Question 1.1.

Expected timing of the next change for the DFR, conditional on it being an increase

(date)

25th percentile

Median

75th percentile

Date of next interest rate

Dec-23

Jun-24

Apr-25

change

Note: Average probability distribution.

Number of respondents: 21.

Expected timing of the next change for the DFR, conditional on it being a decrease

(date)

25th percentile

Median

75th percentile

Date of next interest rate

Jan-22

Apr-22

Sep-22

change

Note: Average probability distribution.

Number of respondents: 11.

Expected timing of the next interest rate change for the MRO, conditional on it being an increase

(date)

25th percentile

Median

75th percentile

Date of next interest rate

Sep-24

Mar-25

Jan-26

change

Note: Average probability distribution.

Number of respondents: 19.

Expected timing of the next interest rate change for the MRO, conditional on it being a decrease

(date)

25th percentile

Median

75th percentile

Date of next interest rate

Jan-22

Apr-22

Sep-22

change

Note: Average probability distribution.

Number of respondents: 9.

The ECB Survey of Monetary Analysts - Key ECB Interest Rates, Market Rates and Market

4

Conditions

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ECB - European Central Bank published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 17:27:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
