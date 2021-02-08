The ECB's dialogue with non-financial companies

Prepared by Catherine Elding, Richard Morris and Michal Slavik

Published as part of the ECB Economic Bulletin, Issue 1/2021.

As part of the process of gathering information on the outlook for economic activity and prices, the ECB maintains regular contacts with non‑financial companies. This gathering of business intelligence has become more structured over time and tends to be particularly valuable during exceptional periods, such as those resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Therefore, starting with this issue of the Economic Bulletin, the ECB will provide a summary of the main findings from its contacts with leading euro area businesses. This article explains how these interactions contribute to the ECB's economic analysis and how they are organised and summarised. The main findings from the most recent exchanges with companies, which took place in early January 2021, are summarised in Box 1.

1 Introduction

Like many central banks, the ECB maintains regular contacts with the non‑financial business community. These contacts mainly take the form of regular telephone calls between ECB staff and leading non-financial companies. These exchanges are a means to gather information on the state of the economy in support of the ECB's monetary policy. High-level contacts are also organised under the umbrella of the Non-Financial Business Sector Dialogue (NFBD).

In addition, occasional surveys are carried out on specific topics into which business leaders can provide particular insights. The most recent example is a short survey on the long‑term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

2 How contacts with non-financial companies contribute to the ECB's economic analysis

The ECB's contacts with non-financial companies provide real-time information on the state of the economy. This helps to anticipate trends which may only become evident in economic data with a lag. The exchanges are also used to gather qualitative insights to supplement the more quantitative information gathered from statistical data and surveys. The ECB makes extensive use of surveys such as the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) Survey and the European Commission Business Survey, which usually provide a timely and informative gauge of movements in economic activity and expectations. However, as they are based on closed questions, these surveys mainly provide quantitative indicators. Moreover, the supporting qualitative information, which aids interpretation of the indicators, can be quite limited.

The ECB's contacts with non-financial companies provide an opportunity to 'look behind the numbers' and understand the underlying drivers of current and anticipated future economic trends.

Contacts are maintained over the telephone, as this is an efficient way of gathering information based on a set of open questions. Therefore, these exchanges are also referred to as the Corporate Telephone Survey. Conversations typically start with asking the respondent to provide an initial assessment of overall activity, prices, costs and employment in their sector as well as their expectations about where these indicators are heading. The focus then turns to what is driving these developments, based, for example, on how different segments of the business are performing. The exact content of these conversations is strictly confidential. Confidentiality is protected by ensuring that only the small team of economists working on the survey have access to information identifying individual companies. Any reporting of findings is anonymised so that no figure or statement can be attributed to an individual person or company.

For efficiency and tractability reasons, the companies contacted regularly are generally large entities, most of which have operations spanning the euro area or large parts of it. Many are also active globally. This makes it possible to obtain insights with broad sectoral and geographical coverage from a relatively small number of conversations. Contacts are maintained, as far as possible, with companies active across the entire private non-financial corporate sector. The aim of the conversations is to understand developments at the sectoral level. However, the insights from a conversation are not only limited to the sectors in which the company operates. A company active in one sector will typically have information that aids understanding of developments in other sectors, as its customers and suppliers may operate in different sectors. Piecing together information received from contacts in different sectors and considering the interlinkages between them helps foster an understanding of developments across the economy as a whole.

The ECB's dialogue with non-financial companies is similar to the business intelligence gathering activities of other central banks. Table 1 provides an overview of some of the more well-known business intelligence gathering exercises carried out by other central banks outside the euro area. In comparative terms, the ECB's dialogue is small in size, as measured by the number of companies contacted, but the quarterly frequency of its regular contacts has also been adopted by other central banks. An important difference is that the ECB's contacts are based on telephone conversations, whereas most other central banks maintain contacts through regional agents who carry out on-site, face-to-face interviews. However, the Riksbank's Business Survey quite closely resembles the approach of the ECB in that Sveriges Riksbank economists carry out interviews with a relatively small number of large companies.

Contacts with businesses are particularly helpful to understand and anticipate sectoral developments that might otherwise be poorly understood. A good example of this was when activity in the automotive industry was affected in autumn 2018 by the introduction of new testing standards (the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure). This resulted in a lull in car production large enough to cause a marked slowdown in GDP growth. The effect of these new standards on economic activity was not well captured by the PMI Survey or the European Commission Business Survey, but was flagged some months in advance by contacts in the automotive sector. More generally, business contacts tend to be particularly helpful for understanding the extent to which developments in a particular sector or geographical area are affected by regulatory changes, natural or man-made disasters, protests, strikes or unusual holiday patterns, among other things. This, in turn, helps economists to judge whether movements in economic data are likely to be temporary or longer lasting.

Table 1 Qualitative business intelligence gathering carried out by selected central banks

Developments during the COVID-19 pandemic have underscored the importance of maintaining contacts with businesses. Many of the companies with which contacts are maintained have operations throughout the world, including in China. Therefore, at the time when the impact of the virus was not yet apparent in Europe, ECB economists were able to talk to directly affected companies about the implications for global supply chains. When the pandemic spread to Europe it was possible to discuss how and to what extent production was likely to be affected. As the extreme conditions disrupted the usual statistical relationship between survey indicators and GDP, contacts with businesses helped economists fill the gap and quickly gauge in broad, but still reasonably accurate, terms the extent to which activity had contracted in April and how quickly it rebounded in May and June.

3 How the ECB's contacts with non-financial companies are organised

The ECB seeks to maintain contacts with up to around 150 leading companies and to have conversations with somewhere between 50 and 70 of these companies each quarter. The frequency of contacts with a company varies depending on the focus and breadth of the company's activities and, crucially, the availability of the contacts during the survey period. The ECB's contacts in these companies are mostly at management board level. Rounds of calls take place over a period of one to two weeks, usually in early January, April, July and October, so that the findings can feed into the preparation of Governing Council meetings later in those months. Conversations usually focus on developments in the immediately preceding quarter and the outlook for the current quarter and beyond. Contacts on a smaller scale may also be arranged at other times if there is a particular need.

Chart 1 Distribution of participating companies across broad economic sectors

Sectoral coverage is broad, albeit with some overweighting of manufacturing. The average sectoral breakdown of participating companies in 2020 is shown in Chart 1. Compared with the actual structure of the economy, there is a slight over‑representation of manufacturing and an under-representation of parts of the services sector. This largely reflects the nature and organisation of these sectors. In manufacturing, there are many large companies operating across jurisdictions, whereas the services sector is characterised by greater segmentation across national markets and a predominance of smaller firms. Such 'bias' is therefore hard to avoid and is also a typical characteristic of business surveys more generally.

Conversations are guided by questions covering activity, prices and employment. The telephone conversations typically last around 20-30 minutes and are based on a questionnaire, which is largely unchanged from one round to the next. Specifically, there are four regular questions.

How has euro area activity (for instance, output, sales, deliveries, orders...) evolved in recent months in your sector, and what do you expect to happen in the near term? What are the main factors underlying this assessment? How have prices in your sector evolved in recent months, and what do you expect to happen in the near term? What are the main reasons behind these developments (for example, input costs, competitive pressures, etc.)? In particular, what is your assessment of labour cost pressures? Please comment on recent and expected future employment developments in your sector. What are the main issues affecting employment in your sector at the present time? Are there any other issues you would like to flag to the ECB's policymakers?

The last question offers an opportunity for our contacts to raise awareness of issues that may be of concern to them, relating, for example, to the functioning of financial markets, the effects of the ECB's policy or broader economic policies. This helps to inform the ECB's decisions and its dialogue with other EU and international policy institutions and social partners.