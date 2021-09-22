Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The ECOWAS Commission has held a 3-day ECOWAS Informal Cross Border Trade (ECO-ICBT) / MoveAfrica-Traffic Light System program planning retreat in Accra Ghana.

09/22/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The ECOWAS Commission has held a 3-day ECOWAS Informal Cross Border Trade (ECO-ICBT) / MoveAfrica-Traffic Light System program planning retreat in Accra Ghana. 22/09/2021Harouna MAYAKI
The planning retreat held from the 16-18 September 2021 was in collaboration with Permanent Interstate Committee for Drought Control in the Sahel (CILSS); West Africa Association for Cross Border Trade , in Afro-Forestry-Pastoral and Fisheries Products and Food (WACTAF) and Africa Union Development Agency - New Partnership for Africa's Development (AUDA NEPAD)

[Link]

The overall objective of the planning retreat is to build, among partners, a greater understanding of their collaboration; consider how best to pull and allocate resources; formulate a well-integrated work plan; and develop a sustainable program of an interplay between ECO-ICBT and TLS in the informal cross border trade data collection space.

The planning retreat provided the requisite platform for considering the program content; road map and budget. It considered an amalgamation of indicators that will both serve the eco-icbt data collection goals and indicators necessary for measuring the efficiency of our borders in the region as per the objective of the TLS.

In her remarks, Ms. Kisa Nkhoma reiterated AUDA NEPAD'S objective and commitment to the development of trade and efficiency of borders. She expressed optimism of a win-win relation between the ECO-ICBT and MoveAfrica/TLS program through the collaboration. Ms Nkhoma added that the success of the collaboration with ECOWAS has been instrumental in developing Category 5 of the TLS which will assess Informal Cross-Border Trade Processes at border posts. She concluded by saying this collaboration will Small scale cross border operators in region which will help realize the benefits of the AfCFTA.

Making his remarks on behalf of Mr. Tei KONZI, ECOWAS Commissioner of Trade, Customs and Free Movement, Dr. Seydu SACKO, Program Officer - Informal Trade and Competition, highlighted the expected outputs of the planning retreat to stressing the need to have an adopted collaborative program with roadmap. He encouraged participants to work assiduously to ensure that is accomplished.

The workshop adopted an initial 3-year program and roadmap running from 2022-2024. Main activities on the road map include capacity building of over 150 enumerators and expansion of data collection activities to about 115 identified corridors across the region including Chad and Mauritania

The workshop was attended by Experts from the ECOWAS Commission's Trade Directorate and representatives from AUDA-NEPAD; CILSS; WACTAF; WAEMU Commission and an expert from the National Statistical Bureau of Ghana. Program Officer - Informal Trade and Competition, Dr. Seydou SACKO welcomed participants on behalf of Mr. Tei KONZI, ECOWAS Commissioner of Trade, Customs and Free Movement.

Post navigation
Share on :

Disclaimer

ECOWAS - Economic Community of West African States published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 17:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:35pWeekly share repurchase program transaction details
GL
01:32pNO END IN SIGHT : Majority of Professionals Believe Employee Turnover will Increase in 2022, According to Korn Ferry Survey
PU
01:32pPeach State Health Plan Virtual Community Events
PU
01:32pORSTED A/S : Ørsted reveals multi-billion pound investment plans for Scotland
PU
01:32pENGINE MEDIA : Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series (Form 6-K)
PU
01:32pGLOBALDATA : HER2+ breast cancer market to reach $12.1bn by 2030 in the 8MM driven by launch of five pipeline agents and label expansions in earlier settings, says GlobalData
PU
01:32pGLOBALDATA : Top five trends to watch in the spirits and wine sector over 2021/2022, according to GlobalData
PU
01:32pGLOBALDATA : Mentions of ‘Edge Computing' sees 17% increase in 2021 H1 company filings and uptick in sentiments, says GlobalData
PU
01:32pGLOBALDATA : Too many adults in the US remain unvaccinated to focus on vaccinating children, says GlobalData
PU
01:32pStellantis Chairman says Turin, Italy key to group's production
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande domestic debt deal calms immediate contagion concern
2The calm before the storm?
3LUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating
4Salesforce rival Freshworks raises $1.03 billion in U.S. IPO, valued at..
5Analyst recommendations: Blackstone, Burberry, FedEx, Hershey, Micron T..

HOT NEWS