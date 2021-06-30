The Economic Rationale to Invest in Nature

Biodiversity is an essential element of life, the very fabric of 'natural capital'. The enormous variety and complex interactions between species, no matter how small or insignificant they might seem, keep our ecosystems functional and make our economies productive. Nature provides nutritious food, supplies clean air and water, sustains livelihoods, acts as a buffer against extreme weather events and regulates the climate.

Our biodiverse planet is threatened by an unprecedented transformation and exploitation of terrestrial and marine ecosystems - driven mostly by human activities. One million animal and plant species, out of a total estimate of 8 million, risk extinction, many within decades, according to the latest report by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES).

The fifteenth Conference of Parties (COP-15) of the Convention on Biological Diversity, now planned to take place in 2021 in Kunming, China, offers a unique chance to reverse the tide on biodiversity and ecosystem services loss over the coming decades as governments agree to a new Global Biodiversity Framework that will replace the Strategic Plan for Biodiversity 2011-2020 and the Aichi Biodiversity Targets.

The World Bank Group is supporting the development of the Framework through an initiative named 'The Road to Kunming'. This complements the WBG's rich operational engagement on biodiversity and ecosystems.

Under the 'Road to Kunming' work, the Global Partnership for Sustainability is supporting a series of analytical and outreach initiatives to inform the new Global Biodiversity Framework. The objective is to shed new light on the linkages between healthy ecosystems and healthy economic and financial systems; and on the policies that can maintain or restore that nexus.