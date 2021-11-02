The Electricity Tariff Examination Council Resolves not to Adjust Average Electricity Tariff for 2H 2021, and Proposes Time-of-Use Tariffs Scheme at the Discretion of Users, as well as Plan to Apply Summer Electricity Tariff to High-Voltage or Extra-High-Voltage Users in the Second Half of May

The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) held the second 2021 Electricity Tariff Examination Council Meeting on September 23, reviewing and confirming the various costs and reasonable return of electricity retailing utility enterprise in accordance with the Calculation Formula for Electricity Price of Electricity Retailing Utility Enterprise in the second half of 2021. Although the international oil price rose in the second half of the year, resulting in a significant increase in the Taiwan Power Company's (Taipower) fuel costs, the Examination Council resolved not to adjust the electricity price at this time, but to maintain the average electricity price at NT$2.6253/kWh. This decision was made with the priority of stabilizing electricity prices, and in consideration of COVID-19 pandemic's impacts, as well as the fact that the domestic economy is still in a state of recovery.
According to the Calculation Formula for Electricity Price of Electricity Retailing Utility Enterprise, electricity tariff is regularly reviewed twice a year, usually in April and October. Moreover, the maximum price adjustment is set at 3% every time. According to the MOEA, fuel costs are the main factor affecting electricity prices. Not only did international Brent crude oil prices rebound and rise gradually in the second half of the year, coal prices also rose. However, since the domestic COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in May, the economy of Taiwan has appeared to be active globally but desolate domestically. So far, out of the 220,000 business operators' applications for relief due to a 50% or larger decline in business turnover, 50% of applications have faced a decline in business turnover of 80% or more. It is evident that the pandemic is currently having a severe impact on commerce, and society is in a state of gradual recovery right now. Consequently, attending to the people's livelihoods and stabilizing prices should be the priority for the time being; and it was in consideration of this that the Examination Meeting resolved not to adjust the electricity price this time.
The MOEA stated that the development of renewable energy has met peak-hour demand during the day, but there must be countermeasures to meet the nighttime peak-hour demand as well. In addition, climate change has caused high temperatures in May, and demand-side management of the power system must be adjusted accordingly. This Examination Council Meeting agreed to the Time-of-Use (TOU) Tariffs Scheme (Day or Night) at the discretion of the user, as well as the plan for the summer electricity tariff to be applied to high-voltage or extra-high-voltage users in the second half of May (from May 16), proposed by Taipower. Taipower will launch a TOU Tariffs Scheme in October this year (2021). According to this scheme, there will be two options for the peak hour electricity price in the summer months: 10:00-12:00 and 13:00-17:00 during the day from the original scheme, and 16:00-22:00 period during the night from the new scheme; the options will be available for users to select at their discretion. This new scheme will be launched for a one-year trial period; coupled with the electricity tariff protection for users, the TOU Tariffs Scheme must be resolved by the Electricity Tariff Examination Council before it is officially implemented. The plan to apply summer electricity tariff to high-voltage or extra-high-voltage users in the second half of May (from May 16) will first include users of high voltage and above (approximately 25,000 users). Since the plan extends the summer period by half a month, the non-summer month electricity price will first be reduced. Taipower will be charged with promotion and communication, and draw up a proposal to be submitted to the Electricity Tariff Examination Council Meeting held at the end of this year (to review the transmission and distribution tariff) for discussion.
Base on the principle of information disclosure, the MOEA will disclose detailed information of the meeting, including meeting minutes, discussion materials, and the electricity costs data, on the website within 10 days after 23rd September. From 4th October, the public may access the Electricity Tariff Rates Information Disclosure Section (https://www3.moeaboe.gov.tw/ele102/)
via the homepage of MOEA or the Bureau of Energy to obtain relevant information of Electricity Tariff Examination Council and costs from Taipower.
