The Entertainment Software Association Congratulates U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai

WASHINGTON - March 17, 2021 - The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) today issued the following statement on the U.S. Senate's confirmation of Katherine Tai as the new U.S. Trade Representative:

'Ambassador Tai is well-positioned to lead USTR based on her significant legal and policy experience and the respect she has earned on both sides of the aisle,' ESA President and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis said. 'We look forward to working with Ambassador Tai and USTR staff to ensure the video game industry's ability to develop and deliver the world's most innovative and creative interactive entertainment to players around the globe, support high-paying American jobs and advance U.S. economic growth.'

The ESA's trade priorities include strong intellectual property laws and enforcement, common sense digital trade policies and elimination of market access barriers in order to promote a robust, consumer-centered global marketplace.

About the ESA

