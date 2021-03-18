Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Entertainment Software Association Congratulates U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai

03/18/2021 | 06:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON - March 17, 2021 - The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) today issued the following statement on the U.S. Senate's confirmation of Katherine Tai as the new U.S. Trade Representative:

'Ambassador Tai is well-positioned to lead USTR based on her significant legal and policy experience and the respect she has earned on both sides of the aisle,' ESA President and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis said. 'We look forward to working with Ambassador Tai and USTR staff to ensure the video game industry's ability to develop and deliver the world's most innovative and creative interactive entertainment to players around the globe, support high-paying American jobs and advance U.S. economic growth.'

The ESA's trade priorities include strong intellectual property laws and enforcement, common sense digital trade policies and elimination of market access barriers in order to promote a robust, consumer-centered global marketplace.

About the ESA

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) serves as the voice and advocate for the U.S. video game industry. Its members are the innovators, creators, publishers and business leaders that are reimagining entertainment and transforming how we interact, learn, connect and play. The ESA works to expand and protect the dynamic marketplace for video games through innovative and engaging initiatives that showcase the positive impact of video games on people, culture and the economy. For more information, visit the ESA's website or follow the ESA on Twitter @theESA.

Disclaimer

ESA - Entertainment Software Association published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 22:53:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:57pEarly Warning Release
GL
06:56pREXNORD CORPORATION  : Publishes 2020 Sustainability Report and Launches Updated ESG Website
BU
06:55pTRANSALTA CORPORATION  : Announces Conversion Results for Series A and B Preferred Shares
PR
06:54pThe Entertainment Software Association Congratulates U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai
PU
06:54pCOMPUTERSHARE  : Appendix 3Y Change of directors interest 19 March...
PU
06:54pPresident Magufuli's Legacy a Global Respect for Tanzania
GL
06:53pFedEx profit soars with pandemic-fueled delivery demand
RE
06:52pKAHOOT  : looks ahead to secondary listing options
PU
06:50pCHINA RESOURCES PHARMACEUTICAL  : Announcement principal financial information of cr sanjiu for the year ended 31 december 2020 and profit alert of cr sanjiu for the three months ending 31 march 2021
PU
06:50pCHINA RESOURCES PHARMACEUTICAL  : Announcement principal financial information of cr double-crane for the year ended 31 december 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed expects growth surge, inflation jump in 2021 but no rate hike
2ANALYSIS: U.S. bond market feels like 'coiled spring' after Fed meeting
3PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : EV frenzy over Volkswagen shares draws regulator's attention
4Wall St ends sharply lower, hit by bond yields and COVID-19 worries
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ