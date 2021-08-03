Log in
The EuroCave Group : Announces New Chief Executive Officer

08/03/2021 | 01:01am EDT
The EuroCave Group (“EuroCave” or the “Company”), the global leader in premium wine cabinets, announced today that Benoît Favier has been selected by the board of directors as its new chief executive officer (“CEO”). Favier most recently served as CEO of La Cornue, a storied purveyor of handcrafted, luxury French ranges, where revenue nearly doubled while profit margins meaningfully expanded under his leadership.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005793/en/

Benoît Favier

Benoît Favier

David Walker, chairman of EuroCave and a principal of Falcon Private Holdings, LLC (“Falcon”), noted: “At La Cornue, Benoît demonstrated the ability to drive global expansion of a luxury brand rooted in French heritage. Falcon, EuroCave’s new majority shareholder, and Talis SA (“Talis”), a cornerstone investor in EuroCave since 1997, are excited to follow the international growth Benoît can achieve with the world’s premier wine cabinet brand.”

Benoît Favier commented: “I am honored to join EuroCave and its impressive management team. It is a delight to lead this renowned brand within the wine preservation industry and the wine community more broadly. Intimately linked with the greatest winemakers of the world, EuroCave presents a compelling opportunity to mix business development with my professional passion – promoting iconic French products. I look forward to writing EuroCave’s next chapter alongside the team, our faithful customers and suppliers, and our collaborative investors.

Favier succeeds CEO Pascal Marchand who will continue to advise EuroCave as a director. Robert Léon, a director of EuroCave and CEO of Talis, added: “Talis and Falcon wish to thank Pascal for his leadership and important contributions over the last decade. Benoît appreciates the importance of EuroCave to the wine community and is uniquely well-suited to build upon the strong foundation laid by Pascal.”

About EuroCave

EuroCave, the French wine cabinet pioneer founded in 1976, designs and produces its wine conservation and storage products exclusively in France. EuroCave generates approximately €30 million of global sales with activity on all relevant continents for more than forty-five years. EuroCave’s operations include manufacturing and logistical facilities in the north of France (Fourmies), a headquarters and R&D facility in the south of France (Lyon), and distribution subsidiaries in France, the UK, and Germany. The Company utilizes a portfolio of brands – including EuroCave, EuroCave Professional, ArteVino, and Transtherm – to offer freestanding and built-in solutions for the consumer and professional channels.


© Business Wire 2021
