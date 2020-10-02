Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Toute l'actualité
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The European Council reached agreement on sanctions against Belarus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 06:15am EDT

Brussels, 2 October 2020 - At a meeting of the European Council on foreign affairs, which lasted until late at night, the heads of state and government of the EU agreed on sanctions against Belarus.

According to Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, this is the only correct and clear answer to those responsible for violence, detentions, and election fraud. The European Council instructed the Foreign Affairs Council to impose immediate sanctions on 40 individuals in Belarus.

According to Ratas, the ongoing violence against the people on the streets of Belarus, which has continued for an eighth week in a row, is shocking. The European Council condemned and called for an end to the violence against the people.

The heads of state and government do not recognise the outcome of the Belarusian election. They expressed support for the democratic right of the people of Belarus to elect a new president in free and fair elections. The Council also instructed the European Commission to prepare a comprehensive plan to support the Belarusian economy.

The Council discussed relations between the EU and Turkey and the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean. According to Ratas, the tense situation in the Eastern Mediterranean is worrying and he considers it important to stop the illegal drilling activities of Turkey. 'Estonia wants the Eastern Mediterranean to be stable and secure. This requires reducing tensions. Greece and Turkey have also taken steps to prepare for direct talks,' said Ratas, confirming the solidarity of Estonia with Cyprus and Greece.

The heads of state and government of the EU expressed their readiness to monitor the next steps taken by Turkey and to respond, if necessary. The possibility of launching a comprehensive dialogue with Turkey for strengthening cooperation in a broad range of areas was also discussed. The prime minister also emphasised that relations with Turkey are of strategic importance for the European Union.

The Council called for an international conference to address the challenges in the Eastern Mediterranean, focussing on resolving maritime border disputes, security, energy, migration, and economic cooperation.
The heads of state and government condemned the attempted killing of Alexei Navalny with a Novichok nerve agent and called on Russia to fully cooperate with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

'The use of chemical weapons is completely unacceptable and a serious violation of international law. There must be an impartial international investigation and the perpetrators must be brought to justice,' Ratas emphasised.

The European Council also discussed the tense situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and relations between the European Union and China.

Photos: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmR83vY6

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Estonia published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 10:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:20aECB intensifies its work on a digital euro
PU
06:20aDRAPER ESPRIT : AIFMD Information Disclosure October 2020
PU
06:20aSpeech by Vitas Vasiliauskas on Monetary Policy and Financial Stability in the time of COVID-19
PU
06:20aWALMART : The Issa Brothers and TDR Capital to Acquire Asda From Walmart
PU
06:20aARCUS ASA :  Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
06:19aTELENAV : Special Committee Confirms Receipt of Non-Binding “Go Private” Proposal
BU
06:18aARCUS ASA :  Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
06:17aWALMART INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Options investor makes big bets on Nasdaq's popular 'FANG' stocks
2ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS-ROYCE : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Two Airbus H135 helicopters delivered to support space exploration at NASA's Kennedy Spac..
4THE BOEING COMPANY : BOEING : to Develop Next-generation Satellite System for U.S. Space Force
5VINCI SA : VINCI : ACS Gets Offer for Industrial Unit From Vinci, Valuing Business at EUR5.2 Billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group