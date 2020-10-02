The European Council reached agreement on sanctions against Belarus

Brussels, 2 October 2020 - At a meeting of the European Council on foreign affairs, which lasted until late at night, the heads of state and government of the EU agreed on sanctions against Belarus.

According to Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, this is the only correct and clear answer to those responsible for violence, detentions, and election fraud. The European Council instructed the Foreign Affairs Council to impose immediate sanctions on 40 individuals in Belarus.

According to Ratas, the ongoing violence against the people on the streets of Belarus, which has continued for an eighth week in a row, is shocking. The European Council condemned and called for an end to the violence against the people.

The heads of state and government do not recognise the outcome of the Belarusian election. They expressed support for the democratic right of the people of Belarus to elect a new president in free and fair elections. The Council also instructed the European Commission to prepare a comprehensive plan to support the Belarusian economy.

The Council discussed relations between the EU and Turkey and the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean. According to Ratas, the tense situation in the Eastern Mediterranean is worrying and he considers it important to stop the illegal drilling activities of Turkey. 'Estonia wants the Eastern Mediterranean to be stable and secure. This requires reducing tensions. Greece and Turkey have also taken steps to prepare for direct talks,' said Ratas, confirming the solidarity of Estonia with Cyprus and Greece.

The heads of state and government of the EU expressed their readiness to monitor the next steps taken by Turkey and to respond, if necessary. The possibility of launching a comprehensive dialogue with Turkey for strengthening cooperation in a broad range of areas was also discussed. The prime minister also emphasised that relations with Turkey are of strategic importance for the European Union.

The Council called for an international conference to address the challenges in the Eastern Mediterranean, focussing on resolving maritime border disputes, security, energy, migration, and economic cooperation.

The heads of state and government condemned the attempted killing of Alexei Navalny with a Novichok nerve agent and called on Russia to fully cooperate with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

'The use of chemical weapons is completely unacceptable and a serious violation of international law. There must be an impartial international investigation and the perpetrators must be brought to justice,' Ratas emphasised.

The European Council also discussed the tense situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and relations between the European Union and China.

Photos: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmR83vY6