The European Union Delegation to the Republic of Colombia is looking for: Project Officer in the Cooperation Section

We are

The European Union (EU) is an economic and political partnership between 27 European countries. It plays an important role in international affairs through diplomacy, trade, development aid and working with global organisations. Abroad, the EU is represented through more than 140 diplomatic representations, known also as EU Delegations, which have a similar function to those of an embassy.

The EU Delegation to the Republic of Colombia ensures the representation of the European Union to the Republic of Colombia and the follow-up of bilateral relations in the areas of political, economic, trade and external assistance cooperation. It also coordinates the work of the Member States' Embassies. Our mission is to represent the values and interests of the European Union in Colombia, contributing to the prosperity, peace, development and stability of the country and its citizens. Our vision is a solid and plural European Union-Colombia relationship, built on mutual respect, shared values and a common commitment to multilateralism. Our values are solidarity, peace, commitment to democracy and human rights, including gender equality, and good governance. We work in close coordination with our Member States and value transparency, respect and integrity in all our relationships.

We offer

We offer a post of Project Officer in the Cooperation Section. Under this post, the recruited person will be attributed functions depending on the needs of the Delegation. Upon recruitment, the successful candidate will occupy a specific job function as Project Officer in the Cooperation Section- this job function may be changed in accordance with the needs of the Delegation. Under this job function, the successful candidate will serve as technical and support staff under the supervision and responsibility of the Head of Cooperation and Deputy Head of Cooperation to:

Support policy dialogue with all relevant ministries, agencies, donors, civil society organizations and other relevant stakeholders in all areas of concern. Contribute to sector analysis and to the definition of a sector strategy. Contribute to the programming, identification and appraisal of projects. Contribute to all aspects of the procurement process (drafting Terms of Reference, launching tenders, etc.). Follow-up of the implementation of projects and their performance, monitor contractual obligations (via periodic reviews, audits, reporting and assistance, etc.) and gather and handle external expertise. Monitor an devaluate ongoing projects, attend management and monitoring meetings, elaborate progress reports on projects and propose action. Maintain contacts with other donors active in the host country. Deal with horizontal activities, coordination and networking aspects of the programme and its projects. Maintain good and effective collaboration with colleagues in Delegation, the project implementers, national and sub national authorities and institutions, representatives of international donors and of civil society organizations. Produce and disseminate the results of projects at workshops, seminars, conferences and other public events. Extract and disseminate best practices and facilitate exchange of experiences. Draft speeches, speaking notes and briefings in the sector of concern when required. Ensure proper EU communication and visibility of projects implemented by partners.

The post concerns a full time position (37.5 hours per week) with indefinite contract duration in Bogotá, including field missions.

We offer a competitive position in an international environment. Benefits, such as additional pension scheme and medical insurance, are offered to employees and their families under certain conditions.

Selection Criteria

Minimum Requirements:

Medically fit to perform the required duties; Enjoys civil rights and permits for employment under local law; Has a satisfactory knowledge of English (C1) and Spanish (C1); University degree in international development, management, law, economics, political science or other relevant fields; Previous experience (at least 5 years) in the management of projects or work with international organizations.

The following will be considered an asset:

Management of projects in the Colombian territories Management, monitoring or supervision of projects involving or implemented by civil society organizations or youth organizations Previous experience with public-private partnership (including with academia) Knowledge of EU international cooperation rules, regulations and systems Previous experience in strategic communication or public diplomacy and ability to work with social medias Knowledge of French Proven team working attitude

How to apply

Please send your application and supporting documents to delegation-colombia-vacancies@eeas.europa.eu.

The package should include a cover letter and a detailed CV.

The Delegation will not supply additional information or discuss the selection procedure by telephone: please address any queries concerning this procedure to delegation-colombia-vacancies@eeas.europa.eu.

The procedure

After the deadline for applications, the applications will be reviewed by a Selection Committee set up for this purpose. The Selection Committee will prepare a short-list of candidates who are considered to be the most suitable for the post on the basis of a preliminary assessment of the information provided in their application letter and the supporting documents. The short-listed candidates will be invited to an assessment phase which may include an interview if necessary - during this phase, the Selection Committee will assess the suitability of the candidates for the post.

The candidates who have not been short-listed will not be contacted individually; however, the Delegation will use the same means of publication as for this Vacancy Notice to inform the remaining candidates once the recruitment procedure has been completed and that a candidate has (or has not) been recruited.

The deadline for applications is: September 26th 2021

[1] Please complete the standard CV using the template in the following link: https://eeas.europa.eu/sites/eeas/files/europass_cv_12.doc