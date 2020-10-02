Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Toute l'actualité
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The European Union added persons and entities involved in the construction of the Kerch bridge to its sanctions list

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 06:15am EDT

Yesterday 1 October, the Council of the European Union added two individuals and four entities to the list of those individuals and entities subject to sanctions for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity for their role in the construction or use of the bridge and railway tracks linking Russia to the illegally annexed Crimean peninsula via the Kerch Strait.

'I welcome the update in the list of European Union sanctions. A united and clear EU policy towards Ukraine once again affirms that we will stand our ground when it comes to supporting the territorial integrity of Ukraine,' Foreign Minister Reinsalu emphasised. 'The sanctions policy is our clear response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol.'

The listed persons and entities listed are subject to an entry ban and an asset freeze, and EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to those listed persons.

The names of persons and entities added are available in the 1 October 2020 Official Journal of the European Union: bit.ly/3lblgAZ

The EU imposed restrictive measures in response to the aggression against Ukraine, which now apply to a total of 177 persons and 48 entities until 15 March 2021. Economic sanctions targeting the economic sector of Russia specifically are in force until 31 January 2021. Restrictive measures imposed in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol that only concern the territory of Crimea and Sevastopol are in force until 23 June 2021.

More information about international sanctions and their application is available on the website of the Foreign Ministry: https://vm.ee/et/rahvusvahelised-sanktsioonid and the EU sanctions website: https://www.sanctionsmap.eu/#/main.

Additional information:
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia
Communication Department
press@mfa.ee

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 10:14:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:20aECB intensifies its work on a digital euro
PU
06:20aDRAPER ESPRIT : AIFMD Information Disclosure October 2020
PU
06:20aSpeech by Vitas Vasiliauskas on Monetary Policy and Financial Stability in the time of COVID-19
PU
06:20aWALMART : The Issa Brothers and TDR Capital to Acquire Asda From Walmart
PU
06:20aARCUS ASA :  Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
06:19aTELENAV : Special Committee Confirms Receipt of Non-Binding “Go Private” Proposal
BU
06:18aARCUS ASA :  Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
06:17aWALMART INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Options investor makes big bets on Nasdaq's popular 'FANG' stocks
2ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS-ROYCE : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Two Airbus H135 helicopters delivered to support space exploration at NASA's Kennedy Spac..
4THE BOEING COMPANY : BOEING : to Develop Next-generation Satellite System for U.S. Space Force
5VINCI SA : VINCI : ACS Gets Offer for Industrial Unit From Vinci, Valuing Business at EUR5.2 Billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group