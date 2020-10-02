The European Union added persons and entities involved in the construction of the Kerch bridge to its sanctions list

Yesterday 1 October, the Council of the European Union added two individuals and four entities to the list of those individuals and entities subject to sanctions for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity for their role in the construction or use of the bridge and railway tracks linking Russia to the illegally annexed Crimean peninsula via the Kerch Strait.

'I welcome the update in the list of European Union sanctions. A united and clear EU policy towards Ukraine once again affirms that we will stand our ground when it comes to supporting the territorial integrity of Ukraine,' Foreign Minister Reinsalu emphasised. 'The sanctions policy is our clear response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol.'

The listed persons and entities listed are subject to an entry ban and an asset freeze, and EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to those listed persons.

The names of persons and entities added are available in the 1 October 2020 Official Journal of the European Union: bit.ly/3lblgAZ

The EU imposed restrictive measures in response to the aggression against Ukraine, which now apply to a total of 177 persons and 48 entities until 15 March 2021. Economic sanctions targeting the economic sector of Russia specifically are in force until 31 January 2021. Restrictive measures imposed in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol that only concern the territory of Crimea and Sevastopol are in force until 23 June 2021.

More information about international sanctions and their application is available on the website of the Foreign Ministry: https://vm.ee/et/rahvusvahelised-sanktsioonid and the EU sanctions website: https://www.sanctionsmap.eu/#/main.

