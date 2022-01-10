The Exciting Return of Antelope Herds at Oregon's Longview Ranch

Located in Central Oregon’s picturesque John Day River Territory, Longview Ranch maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape. While the primary purpose of the property is raising grass-fed cattle, Oregon’s Longview Ranch has passionately undertaken sustainable practices that show respect for the land.

Several years ago, the area was not well known for its well pronghorn antelope population. As a result of Oregon’s Longview Ranch’s responsible land-use practices, the property has recently seen a dramatic increase in herds. Now anywhere from 100 to 250 antelope can be found roaming the property.

Oregon’s Longview Ranch prioritizes living in harmony with the land and showing continued respect for the creatures that inhabit the region.

To learn more about Oregon’s Longview Ranch:

Longview Ranch YouTube: https://youtu.be/eeZJUTn4GOU

Day in the Life at Longview Ranch Blog: https://www.dayinthelifeatlongviewranchoregon.com/blog/the-return-of-antelope-herds-bx69m-rfc68

About Longview Ranch

Located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, Longview Ranch maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape. Eight miles of the John Day River flows through the middle of the property, which operates primarily for the purpose of raising grass-fed cattle. With three tributaries sharing annual steelhead runs, Longview Ranch also manages 25,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) grazing grounds and 485 acres of irrigated hay producing land, which is home to 800 mother cows and 50 bulls.

Longview Ranch Website: www.longviewranchoregon.com

Longview Ranch Blog: https://www.longviewranchoregon.com/blog

Longview Ranch YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOMWgpVU-6p4joD5XdJNgUA

Longview Ranch Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/longviewranchoregon

Longview Ranch Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/longviewranchoregon/

Longview Ranch Twitter: https://twitter.com/Longviewrancho1

