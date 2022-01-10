Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Exciting Return of Antelope Herds at Oregon's Longview Ranch

01/10/2022 | 01:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Located in Central Oregon’s picturesque John Day River Territory, Longview Ranch maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape. While the primary purpose of the property is raising grass-fed cattle, Oregon’s Longview Ranch has passionately undertaken sustainable practices that show respect for the land.

Several years ago, the area was not well known for its well pronghorn antelope population. As a result of Oregon’s Longview Ranch’s responsible land-use practices, the property has recently seen a dramatic increase in herds. Now anywhere from 100 to 250 antelope can be found roaming the property.

Oregon’s Longview Ranch prioritizes living in harmony with the land and showing continued respect for the creatures that inhabit the region.

To learn more about Oregon’s Longview Ranch:

About Longview Ranch

Located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, Longview Ranch maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape. Eight miles of the John Day River flows through the middle of the property, which operates primarily for the purpose of raising grass-fed cattle. With three tributaries sharing annual steelhead runs, Longview Ranch also manages 25,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) grazing grounds and 485 acres of irrigated hay producing land, which is home to 800 mother cows and 50 bulls.

 


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
01:54pBerGenBio - Mandatory notification of trade by Primary Insider
AQ
01:53pU.S. aims to double cover crop planting to address climate change
RE
01:53pDistrict BBQ Launches First Halal Smokehouse in DC Metro
GL
01:52pOil prices fall on demand concerns and rising Libyan output
RE
01:52pZNGA ALERT : Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Acquisition of Zynga by Take-Two Interactive Software
GL
01:50pGold eases on robust yields as focus turns on U.S. inflation data
RE
01:49pReal estate tycoon Robert Durst, convicted of murder, dies -New York Times
RE
01:49pSaudi National Bank plans inaugural 'sustainable' sukuk
RE
01:49pMatthews International Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
GL
01:48pDIGITAL TRANSFORMATION : 4 ways to address digital disruption in the supply chain
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1French tech company Atos issues new profit warning, causing its shares ..
2Stocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors
3Moderna improves forecast for 2022 sales from COVID-19 vaccine
4Djokovic back in practice after winning appeal to stay in Australia
5Analysis-Shrink to fit: the year Big Oil starts to become Small Oil

HOT NEWS