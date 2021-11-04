The FRIENDS™ Experience Is Now Open in Plano

The Photo-Worthy, Immersive Experience, Inspired by The Iconic Television Series + Features 12 Interactive Rooms

WHO: The FRIENDS™ Experience in Plano, TX

WHAT: An interactive space featuring 12 rooms, activations, and re-created sets

WHEN: Thursday Nov. 4, 2021 through Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

WHERE: The Shops at Willow Bend, 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano, TX 75093

TICKETS: Available now exclusively at www.friendstheexperience.com/dallas and prices start at $32.50, plus taxes and fees

The FRIENDS™ Experience opened its doors in Plano today and is set to run through Jan. 17. Only a 20-minute drive from downtown Dallas, this is only the fourth city in the nation to get access to the experience, “The One in Dallas” was created by Superfly X, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television Group.

The immersive experience was made for social media, with 12 re-created sets such as Monica’s kitchen, Chandler and Joey’s apartment, Central Perk, and rooms full of various props, costumes, character moments and scripts from the series. A full retail store selling exclusive merchandise (think T-shirts, mugs, key rings, bags and more) is also part of the experience and access is available without purchasing a ticket. Recognizable photo moments are found all throughout the space and will have fans screaming “PIVOT” and posing with coffee mugs.

“We’ve had such an incredible response from fans across the country in cities like New York, Chicago, and Atlanta and are excited to bring this experience to the Dallas Fort-Worth metro-area,” said Stacy Moscatelli, Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer of Superfly X. “The FRIENDS Experience will be open at the Willow Bend Mall in Plano through Friendsgiving and the full holiday season and our team is very excited to welcome fans from across Texas.”

Tickets are available exclusively at www.friendstheexperience.com/dallas and prices start at $32.50, plus taxes and fees. Guests can reserve a timed entry with hours found here, though the self-guided experience generally takes 45 minutes to an hour to complete, depending on level of fandom. The experience’s retail store will be accessible without a ticket.

For a look at what to expect when you visit The FRIENDS Experience, check out this video. Photos of the experience and interviews with Stacy Moscatelli, Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer of Superfly X are available upon request.

To ensure a safe environment for all staff and guests, The FRIENDS Experience is currently continuing COVID-19 protocols throughout the space including, but not limited to requiring masks when not taking photos and thorough cleaning and sanitization measures. Learn more about the enhanced cleaning and safety measures as well as additional experience details at www.friendstheexperience.com/dallas.

To prep for The FRIENDS Experience, fans can binge all 236 episodes of the original beloved series on HBO Max.

About Superfly X: Superfly X is the global themed entertainment division of Superfly. Founded in 2020, Superfly X is transforming the way fans interact with their favorite entertainment properties with The FRIENDS Experience. Superfly X is building on its expertise in creating iconic live experiences like Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Outside Lands and Clusterfest as well as for some of the most recognized brands in the world. Superfly is headquartered in New York.

About FRIENDS: Celebrating the 25th anniversary of its debut in 1994, FRIENDS remains one of television’s most beloved series. One of the highest-rated shows on television in its original network run, the series remains a perennial go-to in syndication and on streaming services, where it continues to be a smash hit worldwide. A favorite among critics and fans alike throughout its 10-season run, FRIENDS not only won the Emmy® for Outstanding Comedy series, but also garnered Emmy® Awards for series stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. From Warner Bros. Television, FRIENDS follows the lives and loves of a close-knit group of friends living in New York City: siblings Ross (David Schwimmer) and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), along with friends Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston). FRIENDS was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, who executive produced the series with Kevin Bright through Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

About Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment: Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment (WBTE), part of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits and theme park experiences based on WarnerMedia’s iconic characters, stories, and brands. WBTE is home to the groundbreaking global locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, WB Movie World Australia, and countless other experiences inspired by DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby, Game of Thrones, Friends and more. With best-in-class partners, WBTE allows fans around the world to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.

FRIENDS and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s21)

Local Contacts for Superfly X: Tara Murphy + Ashlyn Kloda | 360 Media, Inc. | 404-577-8686 or tara@360media.net

For Warner Bros. Television: Marc Klein | 818-954-7668 or marc.klein@warnerbros.com

For Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment: Phyllis Liu | phyllis.liu@warnerbros.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104006017/en/