Today, energy stocks outperform, tracking higher oil prices due to hopes that Chinese demand will pick after authorities unveiled an economic stimulus a few days ago.
Homebuilders are underperforming, weighed down by a warning from Barratt Developments that it will build about 20% fewer homes in 2024, sending its stock down 5%.
Fresh data showed Britain's economy contracted less than expected in May - by 0.1% - instead of the 0.3% forecast in a Reuters consensus of economists. All sectors contracted except services, which remained flat. The FTSE 100 was up 0.2% at 9am.
