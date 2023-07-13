The FTSE 100 climbed 1.8% yesterday as investors cheered lower-than-expected inflation data in the US. The CPI fell to 3%, while 3.1% was expected and the important core inflation declined to 4.8%, against a forecast of 5%. After the announcement, the yield on 10Y Gilts dropped 15bps to 4.505%.

Today, energy stocks outperform, tracking higher oil prices due to hopes that Chinese demand will pick after authorities unveiled an economic stimulus a few days ago.

Homebuilders are underperforming, weighed down by a warning from Barratt Developments that it will build about 20% fewer homes in 2024, sending its stock down 5%.

Fresh data showed Britain's economy contracted less than expected in May - by 0.1% - instead of the 0.3% forecast in a Reuters consensus of economists. All sectors contracted except services, which remained flat. The FTSE 100 was up 0.2% at 9am.

